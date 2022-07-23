The case against a Bowling Green man accused of raping an ex-girlfriend will be heard by a grand jury.
Adrian Starks, 37, appeared in Warren District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing in his criminal case.
Starks was arrested early Wednesday by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and second-degree disorderly conduct.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified that police learned during the investigation that the alleged victim had invited Starks to her home earlier in the night because she needed someone to talk to after the death of a close friend.
The two had several drinks over the course of the night, Dillon said.
"At one point the victim got up to get a cigarette, and (Starks) made a vulgar comment to her about one of her private body parts," Dillon said.
The woman reported that Starks started to touch her, which made her uncomfortable.
At some point later, Starks had forcible anal and vaginal sex with the woman, Dillon testified.
The woman reportedly told Starks she was calling the police, and Starks made her wash her body and he washed his body as well, according to an arrest citation.
Dillon testified that police collected bedsheets and towels from the residence as part of the investigation.
According to the detective, the alleged victim made a recorded phone call to Starks while in the presence of police in which she accused him of raping her.
Starks, who had been picked up from the woman's apartment by a friend, reportedly said that he was "just trying to comfort her" and that he was sorry "it went too far," Dillon said.
Police found Starks at his residence and detained him.
He agreed to go to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was planned to be taken.
Dillon said that Starks made several inconsistent statements to police about his actions that night, and alleged at one point that no sexual contact had occurred.
"He became verbally abusive to hospital staff, EMS and myself," Dillon said. "The charge nurse at Greenview asked him to calm down several times."
When police informed Starks he was being arrested on rape and sodomy charges, Starks reportedly said his sister was going to kill the alleged victim, Dillon said.
At Warren County Regional Jail, Starks reportedly said he was going to kill the alleged victim.
Police later charged Starks with two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, both misdemeanors.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 2 in Warren District Court on the terroristic threatening charges.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.