A preliminary hearing is set to take place next week to determine whether a grand jury will consider formal charges in a deadly Barren County shooting.
James Edward Campbell, 46, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department Feb. 10 on a count of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Campbell is accused of fatally shooting Roger L. Noland, of Scottsville, during a verbal dispute in the 1400 block of North Race Street.
According to an arrest citation, Glasgow police were called around 6:51 p.m., Feb. 10, to Campbell’s North Race Street residence on a report of a male gunshot victim.
Police came to a scene in which an adult woman and juvenile were present along with Campbell and Noland, who was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and pronounced dead there.
Campbell was detained by police and transported to GPD headquarters to be interviewed, where he agreed to speak with investigators.
“During the interview, (Campbell) stated that earlier in the day, he and (Noland) had engaged in a disagreement that continued going back and forth via messages by phone,” GPD Capt. Justin Kirkpatrick said in the arrest citation.
Noland and a woman traveled to the site of the shooting to meet with Campbell, and a verbal argument ensued which led to Campbell shooting Noland, the arrest citation said.
Campbell is accused of acting with intent to cause Noland’s death and creating a substantial danger of death or serious injury to two other people at the site of the shooting.
Campbell was arraigned Monday in Barren District Court and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He remains held in Barren County Corrections Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.