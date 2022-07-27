The first probable monkeypox case in the region was confirmed by the Barren River District Health Department on Wednesday.
A news release from the department said no further details will be revealed about the patient because of privacy concerns. The patient is in isolation, and health officials are working to find those who have recently been in contact with the individual.
The risk to the general public “remains low,” the news release said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Kentucky has reported six cases of the virus. Tennessee has recorded 20 cases.
The U.S. as a whole had reported 3,591 cases as of Tuesday. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a global public health emergency July 23.
The virus, which is related to smallpox, is normally limited to central and western Africa. This year’s outbreak has seen the disease pop up in 70 countries that have never encountered it before.
Global cases have pushed past 19,000, according to the CDC.
The Barren River District Health Department is urging those exhibiting symptoms to visit a medical provider, cover the area of legions that accompanies the disease, wear a mask and avoid skin-to-skin contact with others.
The CDC said monkeypox can last anywhere from two to four weeks. Symptoms include painful lesions, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. So far, the outbreak is responsible for just five deaths, the WHO said.
The CDC said the virus spreads through direct contact with the infectious rash or with items introduced to it, prolonged respiratory exposure and body fluids. People are considered infectious until the lesions have completely healed.
While the virus is most commonly spread among men who have sex with men, health officials are cautioning the public that anyone in close contact with the disease can contract it.
“At the moment, cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men for the most part, but we should not expect that to remain as such,” Dr. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the WHO, told CNBC on Monday.
The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it had completed the inspection of Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark, where vials of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine are filled. Nearly 800,000 doses of the vaccine are now clear to be distributed with FDA approval.