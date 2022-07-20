Whether your business sells missiles, mattresses or milk, you may be missing out on a potentially lucrative market for your product or service: government contracting.
But now there’s help in Bowling Green for those who would like to navigate the labyrinthine government procurement process and tap into a resource with seemingly unlimited upside.
The Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center opened in May an office within the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and is offering free assistance to companies wanting to learn how to do business with federal, state and local governments.
Potential payoffs couldn’t get much higher. The federal government is the single largest consumer in the world, spending more than $650 billion on products and services each year.
“The federal government purchases planes, shoelaces, drones, IT (information technology) services and more,” said Nancy Brown, executive director of KYPTAC’s headquarters in Lexington. “This program helps Kentucky businesses compete and get into government contracting.”
The KYPTAC office in Bowling Green is the seventh in the state, joining those already established in Morehead, Covington, Lexington, Louisville, Elizabethtown and Paducah. The local office is staffed by consultant J.C. Watkins.
He comes to KYPTAC after 27 years with Western Kentucky University’s Department of Training and Technical Assistance, where he assisted organizations holding grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“I spent my time at WKU explaining and interpreting federal regulations, so this is fairly similar,” Watkins said. “This does have greater expanse.”
Watkins sees his job as trying to cut through the legalese and red tape of government contracting that can be a deterrent to many business owners. He tries to explain the process “in plain English.”
“Many people are of the mindset that it is much more complicated than it is,” Watkins said. “That’s exactly why I’m here – to help you navigate the red tape of federal procurement and also how to sell to state and local governments and schools.”
Watkins and other KYPTAC consultants around the state provide that help through webinars, small group meetings and even one-on-one sessions.
An initiative of the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp., KYPTAC is catching on statewide, Brown said.
“We started six years ago, and we’ve had 20% growth every year in the number of clients,” Brown said.
As an example of KYPTAC’s success, Brown pointed out that a small Kentucky sewing company learned about the government procurement process and landed a contract making tents for the military.
“Sometimes you think that because you’re a small business you don’t have a chance at a government contract,” she said. “But that’s not the case. Government has requirements to buy from large and small businesses.”
By being located at the chamber, Watkins said he is making inroads into the southcentral Kentucky business community.
“I have a steady core of clients, and I’m adding to it,” he said. “That’s one of the beauties of being at the chamber.”
Brown said federal government contracting is only going to increase with passage last year of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“There are many opportunities,” she said. “Government is always buying and always looking for solutions. Don’t exclude yourself from the pool of government contracting.”
Brown said business owners interested in KYPTAC’s services can learn more by going to kyptac.com.
