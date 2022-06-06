More than 15 children wearing colorful T-shirts learned the fundamentals of playing baseball Friday at Pedigo Park.

Free volunteer-led weekly baseball classes for boys and girls ages 9-14, called Westside Developmental Baseball, are organized by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department.

For some children, it was the first time they had the chance to hold a baseball bat and wear a glove.

The training session started with a light jog and evolved into throwing, hitting and catching.

Besides the basics of baseball, training sessions are also meant to encourage children to engage in teamwork, as well as guide them to embrace leadership and discipline, according to one of the eight coaches, Alonzo Webb.

“I thought it was only for boys,” an 11-year-old girl said before swiftly jumping off the bench, encouraged by one of the coaches to join the training.

Classes are open for children with or without prior experience in baseball.

Beth Armstrong, who brought children to play baseball for the second time, said what made her return was her son.

“He just really enjoyed it,” she said.

Armstrong said she hopes these sessions will help her son foster his sportsmanship.

Webb, who played baseball, said what motivated him to become a volunteer was his feeling that there was a need for baseball development in Bowling Green.

“We just want to get some kids out of the house, get them some exercise, recreation, fun and teach them the fundamentals of baseball,” he said.

This is the first year of the program, although there was a similar program before the pandemic, according to Pete Samios, athletics supervisor for Bowling Green’s parks department.

Baseball classes for boys and girls are free and take place at Pedigo Park every Friday until July 29 at 4 p.m.

