After an eight-week food drive, Community Action of Southern Kentucky’s Foster Grandparent Program and community partners delivered more than 1,000 food items to Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School on Friday.
Each year, Community Action’s Foster Grandparent Program works with community businesses to get the word out about children and hunger.
“As part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day week of activities, the advisory council of the group chose to deliver food to bring awareness to not only the plight of hunger in Warren County, but to also give in the spirit of unity and love for our children and fellow man, which is in line with the work and legacy of Dr. King,” according to a news release from the program.
“Our Foster Grandparent Program is asked to participate in (the) Martin Luther King day of service every year and the need for food is near and dear to the hearts of our seniors that volunteer, and they work with kids that don’t have enough food,” said Sandi Knight, the Foster Grandparent Program director. “This is the second year that we’ve done this. We try to pick a school that has a high percentage of students that get free lunches. This school has a food pantry so we collected those types of items.”
Community partners included Balance Therapeutic, D.C. Clement State Farm Insurance and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
“We do a lot of service in the community and we saw an opportunity to help out,” said Anthony Huskey, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. “A lot of us, myself included, work in this community and I know a lot of the kids in this community, so I know how hard it is and how hard times get. We decided to help participate in this. We do a lot of different things. We participate in coat drives, food drives, canned food drives and we give scholarships to high school students.”
“We were blessed to be the recipient of the MLK Day of Service,” said Bernadette Tardy, coordinator of the Parker-Bennett-Curry Family Resource Center. “We have about 350 students and we are always between 97 and 98 percent of those students on free and reduced lunch. It is the norm. I’ve been here for 27 years and we have never averaged below 96 percent.”
The food donated Friday will go to the food pantry that is a resource for Bowling Green City School District parents.
“The Bowling Green City School Family Resource and Youth Service Centers have a Purple Pantry and it is a resource for the families and the students that attend Bowling Green City Schools,” Tardy said. “We have non-perishable food items that are available ... any parent can access it. The only requirement is that you live in the Bowling Green City School District. It depends on the family’s situation and if food (is) a high need. Some of them may not qualify for assistance through the state, but all of their income may go to bills, which leaves little money left over to buy food. That is where we come in to help meet the needs and basic needs of our families to remove non-cognitive barriers to learning. It is hard for a kid to sit in school and learn if they’re hungry.”
