Kentucky has established a "Mental Health First Aid Training Program” at a time when some are arguing police aren't properly trained to handle behavioral or mental health-related calls.
As nationwide protests against police brutality have emerged recently, calls to defund police or redirect department funds to social welfare initiatives have spread.
“One in four (Americans) have dealt with mental illness,” said Melanie Watts, director of community engagement at LifeSkills. “A lot of times those people that law enforcement are dealing with are in a mental health crisis, or just need someone to get them to the help that they need.”
Watts, who retired two years ago as deputy chief of the Bowling Green Police Department, has 24 years of policing experience. During her tenure, she was named the state’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year in 2012 and served as the liaison between LifeSkills and the BGPD.
LifeSkills is a regional nonprofit with ties to the state Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities that provides services for those with mental illness, addiction and intellectual disabilities.
“I think it’s just important for everybody to be able to understand, (and) to try to communicate with everyone else that they’re trying to serve in the community,” she said.
In her role at LifeSkills, Watts still serves as a link with the department, and she will lead a mental health first aid training training for more than 20 regional police officers in August.
“It gives people information about mental health – about signs, symptoms, what people may be going through, how to talk to them, how to deal with people in (both) crisis situations and non-crisis situations,” she said.
Watts is also working on a virtual mental health first aid training program for the public, which she hopes to launch in the fall.
“This doesn’t make you a mental health professional by any means, but it gives you a tool (to use),” she said.
LifeSkills CEO Joe Dan Beavers said the program does more than help attendees “identify and respond to mental health concerns.”
“This helps people feel more comfortable talking about mental health,” he said.
“Those conversations help break down the stigma associated with mental health. Anything we can do to reduce stigma only helps improve overall health outcomes,” he said.
