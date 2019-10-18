Room in the Inn, a coalition of about two dozen Bowling Green-area churches that provides shelter and food to the city’s homeless population during the winter months, now finds itself without a home.
The nonprofit organization, which started under the umbrella of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of South Central Kentucky six years ago, was operating out of the Grace Place building on East 11th Avenue that is affiliated with State Street United Methodist Church before structural issues led to that site’s closing.
“Right now, we don’t have a structure,” said Doug Depp, site supervisor for Room in the Inn. “We’re looking, and we have feelers out, trying to come up with something.”
Time is running out for the nonprofit to find another site like the Grace Place building that was a gathering space where those needing shelter would congregate before being bused to a host church each evening. Room in the Inn is scheduled to provide shelter and meals from Nov. 15 through March 15.
“This is something we hadn’t planned for, so it’s a scramble,” said Sharli Rogers, Room in the Inn coordinator. “The very first season we didn’t have a place. We did registration at the public library or met people outdoors. Now we have grown so much that we really need that place.”
Rogers said she is looking at possible sites downtown but hasn’t found a spot yet.
“There are some commercial properties open in the downtown area, but the property owners are fearful when they’re told that homeless people will be coming in,” she said. “It’s hard to get past that perception.”
A headquarters building like Grace Place is needed, Rogers said, because of the nonprofit’s growth. Room in the Inn served 127 people last year and provided 2,300 bed nights.
Unlike the first year, when host churches were normally asked to provide space to accommodate a dozen or so people and serve them an evening meal and breakfast, churches were often asked to house 30 or more people last year.
“Each year we grow some more,” Rogers said. “We keep needing more space.”
Even with more than 20 churches on board to provide food, shelter or transportation, Rogers is looking for more congregations to help either through donations or through volunteering to be a host site.
“We always need more beds,” she said. “We used 66 percent more beds last year than the previous year. We know there will be nights when we’ll have to turn people away. On some nights we will have two churches serve as hosts. We piece it together and try to make it work.”
The increase in number of homeless isn’t the only growth that Room in the Inn has experienced. Using the Grace Place building, Rogers had expanded the nonprofit’s programming to provide help with finding employment and counseling.
“We had a partnership with LifeSkills two days a week last year,” Rogers said. “They would come to us and the homeless people could meet with a therapist and get more stabilized.”
Grace Place was a central location where Room in the Inn clients could borrow clothing to wear to interviews and get other services.
“We had a warming space in the morning and some storage space so they didn’t have to carry everything they own,” Rogers said. “It’s an important anchor to have that central spot.”
Even without a home base, Rogers said the homeless ministry will continue come Nov. 15.
“We will start the season on time, no matter what,” she said. “But I don’t know if we will be able to offer the case management services that are important in getting those people stabilized and into permanent housing.”
– More information about Room in the Inn can be found at the room intheinnbg.org website.
