A new program debuting this summer is aiming to get more children out of brick-and-mortar classrooms to explore Kentucky’s natural outdoor learning environment.
Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism will launch their Field Trip Assistance Program this summer to help K-12 Kentucky public schools afford to take students on field trips in the area.
Teachers who apply may be awarded $5 per child, up to $500, to pay for excursions to Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, Hidden River Cave/American Cave Museum, Dutch County Safari Park and Dennison’s Roadside Market.
FTAP will target schools in which at least 80% of students receive free or reduced lunch. Hart County’s five elementary schools and high school meet this criteria, according to 2021-22 National School Lunch Program qualifying data.
The program’s goal is two-fold, said Sandra Wilson, executive director of Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism.
First, it will offer meaningful educational experiences to children who might not be able to come on their own. Second, it supports Hart County’s tourism by exposing children to opportunities in the tourism industry and filling in quieter visitor traffic times.
“We are trying to include young people and respect their importance and position in our community,” Wilson said. “So many people underestimate their importance as future visitors and workers.”
As part of the program, Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism is offering free admittance for all Kentucky public school teachers to the included attractions from July 17-30. Wilson hopes this free preview will drive teachers to recommend the program to others and apply for FTAP themselves.
“Schools have had a rough time the last couple of years,” Wilson said. “We know that (teachers) are always looking for a hands-on way to incorporate the Kentucky educational guidelines to make it more interesting and understandable for kids.”
But often, teachers run into financial obstacles, said Annie Holt, Hidden River Cave educational coordinator.
When they list what they need to make field trips an educational experience in line with Kentucky’s educational standards, the lowest cost Holt can give them is still sometimes too high to fit into the school’s budget.
“Everything they need, they can’t have,” Holt said.
Attractions like Hidden River Cave have already lowered prices as much as they possibly can while still being able to pay the staff needed to present. But while there’s not much more they can do on their end, Holt said this program’s scholarships should give schools some breathing room for transportation costs or other field trip expenses.
The July preview will allow teachers to figure out exactly how facilities can meet their classes’ needs, how to prepare students and where in the curriculum a field trip might best fit, Holt said.
The program also gives schools an idea of all the field trip opportunities available so that they can plan in advance to have different field trips for each grade, for example, instead of having students visit the same places each year.
After two years of cancellations, Wilson’s primary goal is to reach a large number of students. She said that a successful program would also encourage student interaction with the area and spur people to recommend the tourist attractions to others even after the program money runs out.
Most importantly, Wilson hopes that the program will make students proud of where they came from.
“We have some unique opportunities here that they don’t have anywhere else,” she said. “Kentucky has a lot to offer.”
