Thanks to Project Mask Maker, Chuck O’Connor has been able to use the sewing skills he learned in the Army and retired educator Marion Napier has continued contributing to the community while rarely leaving her Bowling Green home.
Thanks to Project Mask Maker, hundreds of local health care professionals and emergency responders have the cloth masks they need during the coronavirus pandemic.
And, thanks to Project Mask Maker, Jessica and Josh Heffinger have another way of contributing to the Bowling Green community through the nonprofit organization they started three years ago.
The Heffingers’ Glory Baby Ministry, launched out of their home and now located in the Higgins Center for Nonprofits on Collett Avenue, took a detour in March when the founders realized how great the need was for masks as protection against the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
“When they made the announcement in March that masks were going to be needed, my husband suggested we start making them,” Jessica Heffinger said.
It seemed a natural fit for Glory Baby Ministry, which since 2017 has utilized volunteer seamstresses and tailors from around the country who take donated formal wear and turn it into burial and memorial gowns and wraps for stillbirths, miscarriages and infant deaths.
With a good supply of gowns on hand, the Heffingers decided they could afford to switch gears a bit. Using their website and social media as well as the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce website and the United Way’s 2-1-1 resource-finding service, they put out a call both for people willing to make the masks and for those needing them.
The volunteer response, from individuals and church-affiliated groups, has been nearly overwhelming, as has been the demand from those needing masks.
“Word spread like wildfire,” Jessica Heffinger said. “About 75 volunteers reached out, and around 30 have stayed on board. We’ve been getting requests for about 400 to 600 masks per week.”
As of Friday, Project Mask Maker had produced 4,122 masks, all of them provided free and nearly all going to the Heffingers’ priority clients: local medical personnel, first responders, immune compromised and the elderly.
The Project Mask Maker volunteers aren’t making the filtered N95 masks usually worn by medical professionals, but Jessica Heffinger said the cotton, tightly woven masks “do what they need to do.”
While slowing the spread of the virus, the masks have also provided a welcome outlet for locals like O’Connor and Napier.
“I bought a sewing machine in 1975 when I was in the Army,” said O’Connor, a 66-year-old retiree. “I sewed patches on uniforms for soldiers and made a few things for myself.”
Now on his second sewing machine, O’Connor saw the mask-making as a good excuse to use his largely dormant skill.
“I hadn’t had my sewing machine out in a few years,” he said. “I used it to make a few Christmas gifts, and then this coronavirus came along. I heard about Glory Baby Ministry and gave them a call.”
O’Connor has made a couple of dozen masks for Glory Baby Ministry and hopes to churn out a few more.
“I’ve got a little skill, and I’m just looking for a way to contribute,” he said. “It’s fairly simple to make them. I’ve got some more to make before the end of the month. After that, I don’t know.”
O’Connor has mostly used materials the Heffingers provided, bur Napier has dipped into her own supply of fabric scraps to make more than 100 masks for Project Mask Maker.
“Sewing is a passion of mine,” said Napier, a former school librarian. “This is a way I can give back. I like the fact that she (Heffinger) is reaching out to health care workers, first responders and the elderly.”
Jessica Heffinger, a mother of four who started Glory Baby Ministry after experiencing two miscarriages and one stillbirth, said she and her volunteers will continue providing the masks for a while longer.
Although she doesn’t charge for the masks, she said she has received enough donations to pay for the materials.
“So far, everybody who has received masks has made a donation,” she said. “It has been a blessing.”
Heffinger isn’t sure when Project Mask Maker will shut down and allow her to concentrate on providing the burial gowns and memorial items.
“Our plan was to shut down (mask making) at the end of this month,” she said. “But I’m not sure. We’ll keep sewing until we run out of supplies.”
