The new year means a nearly $4 million grant project aimed at offering regional school districts additional support for their students’ mental health is gearing up – and with more mental health counselors than initially planned.
Through the Project Prevent program, facilitated by the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, schools will be offered a slate of support services.
A key component hinges on the educational cooperative, which is at least 47 member districts strong, hiring mental health professionals to work across the region. While the plan was to initially hire six counselors, GRREC Interim Executive Director Melissa Biggerstaff said that amount has nearly doubled.
A total of nine counselors are working in the 13 participating school districts, while another two will travel among four regional districts.
“We are hoping to serve individuals, as well as small groups and whole groups,” Biggerstaff said.
Participating school districts include Barren County Schools, Caverna Independent Schools, Christian County Schools, Daviess County Schools, Elizabethtown Independent Schools, Glasgow Independent Schools, Logan County Schools, Meade County Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools, Ohio County Schools, Owensboro Independent Schools, Russellville Independent Schools and Simpson County Schools.
Though previously included in that group, Henderson County Schools opted to join a separate but similarly-focused state grant program.
The GRREC initiative is made possible by a $3,944,653 federal grant. It officially began Oct. 1 and runs to 2024. Now with some personnel in place, Biggerstaff said the cooperative is helping them understand the project’s goals and the scope of the work they’ll be doing. Students in the participating school districts could start receiving counseling services sometime in the next three months.
Along with hiring six licensed mental health professionals to work across the region, Project Prevent will offer mental health screeners and assessments to schools, offer training in trauma-informed care and youth mental health first aid to staff and create a counseling hotline for students.
The project won’t be confined to the schools, however. Another aspect includes bolstering connections with mental health partners like LifeSkills.
Project Prevent also aims to help schools pivot away from punitive discipline practices and introduce incentive-based models for teaching positive behavior and organize annual, data-informed retreats where educators can examine non-academic barriers to learning, such as child abuse and drug addiction.
Meanwhile, a separate grant initiative geared toward education in science, technology, engineering, math and computer science is also heating up, albeit with a slightly different group of participating school districts.
The group includes the Caverna, Cumberland County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Todd County and Webster County school districts, with the exception of Cloverport and Russellville Independent school districts, which opted out, Biggerstaff said. She added the group now includes Butler County Schools.
With the support of a nearly $4 million grant, the project is targeted toward middle and high school teachers and allows them to choose from several credentialing pathways within the STEM and computer science fields.
That includes enabling educators to become national board certified teachers, teach dual-credit courses or work in part with NASA scientists through a pathway that will grant them a STEM leadership credential.
The first few years of the five-year grant will focus on serving high school teachers, Biggerstaff said.
“They are set and ready to go,” Biggerstaff said, adding that about 50 teachers will participate. “All of the districts being served are extremely excited (and) ready to begin the work.”
With state funding for teacher training eliminated in the 2018-20 state budget, Biggerstaff previously said the project will not only help teachers advance professionally by growing their skills, “but that’s going to translate into an expanded offering for the students that they serve.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
