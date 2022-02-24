Domestic violence, Appalachian “hillbilly” stereotypes and homosexual culture are among the issues already tackled by films that have come to Bowling Green as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
On Tuesday, the tour will address another topic of growing interest as the documentary film “Proper Pronouns” comes to the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green for a 6 p.m. showing that is free to the public.
“Proper Pronouns” documents the experiences of four transgender ordained ministers in North Carolina as they navigate personal and family issues and also deal with the restrictions imposed by their churches’ governing bodies.
“The issue is acceptance and tolerance,” said Ernie Small, local sponsor of the Southern Circuit series. “The film does open people’s eyes to issues that are real in our communities.”
Adding to the appeal of this film is the fact that director Meg Daniels will attend the screening along with one of the film’s subjects, transgender minister Mykal Shannon.
Daniels, a former newspaper photographer, earned a master’s degree in documentary filmmaking at Wake Forest University. “Proper Pronouns,” her first feature film, aired on North Carolina public television in 2020 and has been shown at multiple film festivals.
She and Shannon will be available to the public after Tuesday’s showing.
“They can talk about the film and answer questions about the filmmaking process and the subject of the film,” said Ginger Knight, manager of major events for the Warren County Public Library that now oversees the Capitol Arts Center.
Small said interaction with people involved in making the film has been missing from recent Southern Circuit showings because of the coronavirus pandemic, so he is glad to see that return.
“This is the first one in the last couple of years where the director is going to be here,” Small said. “The idea of transgender ministers is unique, so it should lead to some discussion.”
Small, who was on the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center board of directors when it started the Southern Circuit series in 2017, said the independent films have met their goal of enhancing cultural and educational opportunities locally.
“I think this series has been a great opportunity for people in the community to learn about people’s experiences,” Small said.
Started in conjunction with the Western Kentucky University Cultural Arts Enhancement Series, the Southern Circuit series debuted in August 2017 with a showing of “Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry.”
More than 30 films have since been shown locally as part of the Southern Circuit series. Administered by South Arts, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, the Southern Circuit films are shown throughout the South at venues that have a vote in what films are shown.
Although management of the Capitol Arts Center has shifted from SKyPAC to the library, Small expects the series to continue.
“The library has picked it up, and I believe they feel that it’s a worthwhile endeavor,” he said.
Two more films are coming this season.
“Los Hermanos,” a film about two virtuoso Afro-Cuban musician brothers, is scheduled for April 5. The season will close April 26 with a showing of “Lily Topples the World,” a film about Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler.
“It’s a very cool film,” Small said of the documentary about Hevesh. “All of the films we’ve shown have been unique.”
– More information about the Southern Circuit films and other events at the Capitol Arts Center can be found at warrenpl.org/capitol.
