A Logan County couple are seeking the dismissal of a federal lawsuit accusing them of engaging in discriminatory practices against tenants who rented property from them.
Chester Gordon Whitescarver and Betsy Whitescarver are being sued in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The lawsuit accuses Gordon Whitescarver of sexually harassing female tenants and offering housing benefits in exchange for sexual acts. Betsy Whitescarver is accused of retaliating against the women by serving them with eviction notices after the women contacted police about the alleged harassment.
Attorney Stewart Wheeler, representing the Whitescarvers, filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the statute of limitations has run out on efforts to hold the couple liable.
The lawsuit mentions incidents from 2012 and 2018 involving unnamed female tenants who rented Russellville housing properties from Gordon Whitescarver.
In its response, the couple denied the allegations of wrongdoing.
Wheeler said the allegations articulated by the DOJ are "extremely vague" and he planned to file requests for additional information from the federal government.
"We're going to file interrogatories and requests for admissions to get a better idea of what the allegations are specifically about," Wheeler said.
Filed by Erin Meehan Richmond of the justice department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R.C. Molloy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the lawsuit claims Gordon Whitescarver made unwelcome sexual advances and groped female tenants, entered their homes without their permission and offered reductions in rent and forgiveness for late payments in exchange for sexual favors.
"Since at least 2012 and as recently as 2018, defendant Chester Gordon Whitescarver has subjected female tenants ... to discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment, on multiple occasions," the lawsuit said.
The DOJ claims Betsy Whitescarver was on notice by at least 2012 that women who rented from the couple were alleging that Gordon Whitescarver harassed them.
One incident from 2012 detailed in the lawsuit alleges that Gordon Whitescarver subjected two female tenants to unwelcome sexual comments and entered their home without consent repeatedly, including once when they were sleeping.
The women contacted police after one of them had been allegedly groped and offered a reduction in rent by Gordon Whitescarver in exchange for sexual favors, according to the lawsuit.
After police questioned Whitescarver about the allegations with his wife present, Betsy Whitescarver called one of the tenants and said she would “get what’s coming to her,” according to the lawsuit. An eviction notice was subsequently filed against them.
Another woman who rented from the Whitescarvers claimed Gordon Whitescarver made unwelcome sexual comments, groped her and repeatedly entered her home without consent in 2018.
That renter also contacted police, who questioned Gordon Whitescarver with his wife present. Afterward, Betsy Whitescarver delivered a notice to vacate to the tenant, and Gordon Whitescarver filed an eviction action in court, according to the lawsuit.
The justice department is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the renters involved in the lawsuit along with civil penalties against the Whitescarvers.
