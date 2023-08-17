Bowling Green’s property values continue to grow – but city property taxes look poised to remain steady for the coming year.
The city’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance that keeps real estate and personal property rates in place at 20.5 cents and 26 cents for every $100 of value, respectively.
According to Warren County Property Value Administrator assessments from Jan. 1, the city’s total property value now sits at approximately $6.8 billion, an increase of 6% – $382 million – over 2022.
Existing property assessments saw a 2.7% increase in value over the prior year, with new property assessments growing at a 3.3% clip.
According to projections presented by Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward, the city expects to generate about $13 million in revenue in real estate property taxes for FY 2024 after factoring in its average collection rate of about 94%.
Schaller-Ward said that the city is “in a very good position today,” but a rate change might need to be considered down the road.
She said rating agencies usually prefer that local governments take the maximum 4% increase allowed by statute as it is a steady form of revenue.
Schaller-Ward told commissioners the city could collect about $13.3 million in revenue from real estate taxes if it took that max increase, but no hike was proposed.
“At some point in the future, we may need to consider changing this rate,” she said.
The real estate rate has not been touched in the past five years. Commissioners chose to lower the figure from 20.6 cents in 2017. The personal property rate hasn’t moved since 1980.
The tax rates still need a second reading from the board to be formally approved.
The number of housing choice vouchers Bowling Green has at its disposal is also growing.
The commissioners approved the acceptance of 13 new vouchers Tuesday, bringing the grand total of vouchers the housing division can provide to applicants of the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program to 750.
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, said there were only 606 vouchers available when he joined the city over a decade ago.
“That’s 144 families receiving rental assistance every month that didn’t just a few years ago,” Childers said.
Five of the 13 are “stability vouchers,” a new type rolled out by the Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to encourage a community-wide commitment to ending homelessness.
The city has also increased the amount of funds going to its exterior property improvement program done in partnership with Live the Dream Development Inc.
The initiative is aimed at improving curb appeal and removing blight from homes and businesses in census block 102.1, an area between East 8th Avenue down to U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
The original agreement set aside $400,000 in funds for property improvements. Due to high demand, that total was upped by another $102,000 to treat 12 more properties.
The city officially accepted United Way of Southern Kentucky’s donation of $343,500 in tornado funding, which will be put toward the new park beginning to take shape on the banks of Jennings Creek.
The major investment was announced last Thursday. UWSK will also be providing $1.15 million to Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County and $750,000 to the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
Design firm MKSK, already working on the city’s riverfront park project, has been tasked with developing the Jennings Creek park master plan. The space will feature a natural play area, an outdoor classroom and an educational trail for the little ones.
“Ultimately our goal with the space is to do something that we don’t have,” said Cameron Levis, special populations coordinator with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. “Our parks are phenomenal, I love our parks, but we don’t want to just pull a playground structure right out of a catalog.”
To celebrate the incoming park, a “down at the creek” community event will be held at the site from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The get-together will allow residents to share what they would like to see added as the project continues to take shape.
The commissioners’ next meeting is Sept. 5.