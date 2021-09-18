The Joint City-County Planning Commission of Barren County will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposed AT&T cellphone tower set to be constructed near Barren River Lake.
The tower is planned to be built in Finney, an unincorporated community in Barren County, about 1,000 feet from the lake.
The plan is not being welcomed with open arms by some nearby residents.
Mike and Debra Kramer said they moved to the area five months ago in an effort to move away from cellphone towers. The couple said they were upset when they learned about the proposal.
“Our concerns are that they are putting a 250-foot cellphone tower in an agricultural, rural area,” Mike Kramer told the Daily News. “There are a lot of building lots around here and a lot of weekend people that come out. This is an industrial structure with a switching station, and this is a residential area.”
“This was a place of refuge for us,” Debra Kramer said. “This structure will be around 800 feet from the original manor house here in Finney on Finney Road. We only had like 15 days’ notice about this. Everything has been so secret. We are afraid this will be the beginning of a lot of changes.”
Joint City-County Planning Commission Director Kevin Myatt said the applicant for the project is Tillman LLC, representing AT&T Wireless.
The commission is required by state statute to hold public hearings for proposed cell towers.
Myatt said there are no land-use restrictions in the county and there are no zoning guidelines.
“In theory a person can put in a gun range or a go-kart track on their property in the county and there is nothing the commission can do to stop it,” Myatt said. “There is very little that the planning commission can deny a cell tower on. One of the main points is the availability of co-locating on a tower. Co-location (allowing the tower to be used by more than one entity) is pretty much the only factor they can take into consideration.”
The legal representative for the project is Pike Legal Group of Shepherdsville. Myatt said it’s their burden to prove why the cell tower is needed.
The Daily News reached out to Pike Legal Group for comment, but it did not respond.
Over the last two weeks, the Kramers said they have started a petition against the cell tower. They said they had accumulated around a dozen signatures as of Friday.
“We are trying to get the word out about the meeting,” Mike Kramer said. “We are still reaching out to our neighbors. A lot of them don’t know that this tower is going up within a quarter of a mile of their homes. Hopefully, a large enough community outcry would help somebody rethink their decision.”
The Kramers said one possible solution would be to move the tower down the road to a more industrial area.
However, some residents like Missy Towell, president of the nonprofit Friends of Barren River Lake & Park, see the tower as a beneficial project.
“I would think it would make a positive impact as boaters would have better cell service on the lake thanks to the tower,” Towell said. “I’m not really sure what the negatives would be.”
Monday’s public hearing will be held during the commission’s monthly meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. at Glasgow City Hall.