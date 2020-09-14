Bowling Green could be getting a second Dunkin’ Donuts location after action taken by the Warren County Board of Adjustments.
In a 7-0 vote Thursday, the board approved variances on property at 408 U.S. 31-W By-Pass that were needed in order to operate an eating establishment that was identified during the meeting as Dunkin’ Donuts.
Carter, Kimberly, Michael and Zachary Rouleau applied for the variances on property owned by the Sandra A. Stewart Revocable Trust.
Among the five variances requested by the Rouleaus were one asking for a variance of 75 feet from the required distance of 100 feet between a drive-through speaker and a residential district. Another asked for a variance of 20 feet between an outdoor dining area and a residential district.
According to the application, similar variances were approved in recent years for property at 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass (home to Little Caesars Pizza) and at 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass (site of the Funky Bean coffee shop that opened in June).
In their application, the Rouleaus indicated they would have a solid fence constructed along the rear property line as a buffer.
If built, this would be the second Dunkin’ Donuts location in Bowling Green, with the other being located at 2435 Nashville Road.
During the same meeting, the board approved two requests for conditional use permits to operate bed-and-breakfast (short-term rental) establishments in Smiths Grove.
Both requests came from Gary and Anita Grinstead, who have been operating the short-term rental at 231 Broadway for two years and the one at 335 Kentucky St. for 13 months.
Gary Grinstead said he applied for the permit after hearing about changes in regulations related to short-term rentals that have been passed by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
“We saw the article in the newspaper about changes to Airbnb regulations,” he said. “That’s why we’re applying now.”
Grinstead said he hadn’t received any complaints from neighbors at either property and found no objections when he inquired at Smiths Grove City Hall.
Both applications passed 6-1, with board Chairman Mike Davenport casting the lone dissenting vote on both.
The board voted 7-0 to approve a conditional use permit for Jason and Melissa Smith of WHP Farms to operate an agritourism business to include a retail store for agricultural products and other items at 365 and 609 Beckham Road.
In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to deny the CUP application of Nick Hudson and Peggy Abney of House of Change LLC to continue operating a group living drug rehabilitation facility at 1311 E. 13th Ave.
According to the staff report compiled by planning commission staff, the application was in response to a notice of violation that was issued to the property owner as a result of a code enforcement complaint.
Hudson said the rehabilitation facility operates with oversight by a senior resident who is in recovery. He said it would have a maximum of seven residents in the four-bedroom home but only has four now.
“This is the first time I’ve seen one (group living facility) that is self-governing,” said Davenport, who voted against the application along with board members Elaine Price, Lloyd Ferguson and Danny Howell.
Board members Courtlann Atkinson, Jim Lockwood and John Fitts voted in favor of the application.
