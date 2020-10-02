One of the fastest-growing areas of Warren County could soon be adding another development, one that can provide quicker response times in case of fire or other emergency.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, meeting by video conference, gave its unanimous approval Thursday evening to a rezoning request that is expected to lead to a new fire station and tornado shelter being built on the campus of Jody Richards Elementary School at 2100 Elrod Road.
The commissioners voted 11-0 to approve rezoning a 0.95-acre tract at the corner of Elrod Road and Beaumont Drive from Planned Unit Development to Public. The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Bob Skipper, chief of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department, said the proposed station and safe room are needed to expand the department's coverage.
"From a logistics standpoint, this station will give us maximum coverage of our district," Skipper said.
The area of the county covered by the Woodburn VFD has seen explosive residential growth in recent years, with development of the Ivan Downs and Belle Haven subdivisions and the Stagner Farms development now in the works near the elementary school.
Skipper explained that some areas of the Woodburn VFD district are farther than five miles from either of the department's two existing stations. Having a station that reaches new developments along Elrod Road can help those residents find better rates on home insurance as the area's ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating improves.
Development plans call for the parcel that is now home to a soccer field, a volleyball area and some playground equipment to eventually be used for a fire station with either two or three bays and a 4,800-square-foot safe room.
Those plans have been in the works for a while, and Skipper said he looked at other sites before deciding on the Elrod Road parcel.
"The other property we looked at was just too expensive," Skipper said. "This site will serve a dual purpose. The school district agreed to give us a small piece of property that will allow us to cover a greater area, and it will give the school access to the safe room."
Skipper also considered another piece of the 23-acre Jody Richards Elementary campus, a 1.27-acre portion that was not adjacent to Elrod Road and would have required emergency vehicles to use the school's bus loop.
"This (fire station) was originally proposed for a site to the north of this site," said Tad Pardue, an attorney representing Warren County Public Schools. "We heard some objections from the neighborhood. The location proposed now is preferred by the fire department and the school."
"It's actually a better location, with better access to Elrod Road," said Skipper, who expects only about 30 emergency runs per year out of the station.
Not everyone in the Jody Richards Elementary neighborhood is welcoming the development. A handful of local residents joined the Zoom conference to express opposition.
Tenille Lewis, who lives on Silver Charm Circle near the school, questioned the wisdom of putting the fire station on a site where a soccer field and a play area are established.
But Warren County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said the equipment on the site "will be relocated to where the project was originally going to go."
Skipper hopes to build the station and safe room as one construction project, but he must wait on approval of a grant application for the safe room.
That grant application calls for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund $602,272.50 of the safe room’s total cost of $803,030 through a Hazard Mitigation Grant, with the remainder being picked up by state funding and a local match.
Skipper is hopeful that FEMA will approve his application, based on at least one recent approval. The Plano Volunteer Fire Department has been approved for a FEMA grant that will pay 75 percent of the $250,000 cost of a 1,500-square-foot safe room.
The Elrod Road rezoning passed with an 11-0 vote, but another contested application didn't sail through as easily Thursday.
CMC Properties LLC and registered agent Casey Simpson were approved in an 8-2 vote for rezoning 1.83 acres at 318 Old Lovers Lane from agriculture to single-family residential.
Simpson plans to build a twinhome and keep an existing home on the property for a total of three residences. That plan is scaled down considerably from a 2019 development plan Simpson submitted and then withdrew that would have put 18 housing units on the property.
Still, six different residents spoke against the development, raising concerns about increased traffic and the compatibility of a twinhome in their neighborhood.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing CMC Properties, countered that the development fits with the single-family neighborhood.
"This is not a multi-family request," Davenport said.
Only commissioners Sandy Clark and Rick Starks voted against the rezoning, and commissioner Greg Gay abstained. The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
In an 11-0 vote, the planning commission on Thursday approved the application of AT&T Mobility and property owners Amel and Teresa Hardcastle to put a 199-foot telecommunications (cellular) tower on a 0.23-acre agriculture tract on 3979 Old Greenhill Road.
David Pike, an attorney representing AT&T Mobility, said there were no other suitable towers for co-location in an area that he called "chronically underserved."
At Thursday's meeting, James and Gina Word were approved in an 11-0 vote for rezoning 1.324 acres along Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to create one single-family residential lot. It will go to fiscal court for final approval.
Also passing unanimously and referred on to fiscal court was an application from Terri Sims and property owner Jannetta Oliver to rezone 5.02 acres at 294 Aaron Road from agriculture to rural residential in order to subdivide the property into two single-family residential tracts.
