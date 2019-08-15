MORGANTOWN – A proposed restaurant tax may soon be installed in Morgantown to help fund renovations at Charles Black City Park.
The Morgantown City Council on Aug. 8 passed on first reading a measure to impose a 3 percent restaurant tax. For example, a new 24-cent tax would be added to an $8 meal purchased at a Morgantown restaurant if the proposal is finalized.
Of the six-member body, council members Sterling White and Jason Gaskey voted against the measure.
White said he's heard some restaurant owners' concerns that the tax, if implemented, would make it harder for them to make a living.
“They have some very serious concerns about how this will impact, basically, their livelihood. Believe it or not, Morgantown does not have a super vibrant restaurant scene to begin with,” he said.
While White said there's a need for renovations at the park, he would prefer getting money from the city's roughly $1.5 million surplus and use a “pay-as-you-go” method from there.
“I feel very strongly that there were other options of making these renovations to the park,” he said.
White also said Morgantown residents don't need another tax in light of other taxes that were passed in the last several years, including a countywide ambulance service tax and an insurance premium tax.
The latter tax, White said, was implemented to help Morgantown pay off debt incurred from purchasing a building and leasing it to a company called Kentucky Copper, which moved out and saddled the city with a $1.3 million debt.
At the time, he said, the city promised to do away with the insurance premium tax once the debt was paid off, which has already occurred.
While running for his council seat, White said he wasn't in favor of any new taxes.
“I gave my word to my constituents in November that, you know, I was not for new taxes and I'm just keeping my word,” he said.
Mayor Billy Phelps said the city promised to “look at” repealing the insurance premium tax once the debt was paid off.
Phelps said the city, by state statute, cannot vote on repealing the tax until March.
The park, which was originally built in 1977, has long been in need of renovations, Phelps said.
“As everything does, it has aged and people wanted to see it renovated,” he said, adding that this need is universally acknowledged in the city.
“Whether you're for the tax or not, there's a consensus that the park needs to be renovated,” he said.
Though he said he's heard very few negative comments about the proposed restaurant tax, the council could vote the tax down when it next convenes Sept. 12, based on the sort of feedback council members hear from county residents.
“The council may change its mind after a month of being with their constituents,” he said.
City administrator Jerrod Barks said the restaurant tax, if implemented, is projected to generate roughly $240,000 in revenue per year.
While Barks said the park renovations were expected to cost roughly $3.8 million, the figure Phelps provided was $3.5 million.
Phelps said the city could put up to $1 million in surplus funds toward the renovations, but “anything over that, we couldn't handle.”
Barks said a restaurant tax has been used to raise funds for similar projects in other communities, including Beaver Dam and Elizabethtown.
Dale Willis, owner of Pizza Zone on West G.L. Smith Street in Morgantown, said he had no issues with the proposed tax.
“Nobody likes a tax, but sometimes it is a necessity to grow and to expand,” he said.
Willis, a frequent sponsor of his grandchildren's youth sports teams, said he wants to see the park improved, noting that it's long been in need of “a facelift.”
Willis said he doesn't anticipate the tax making much difference for restaurants or customers.
“The restaurant tax here is going to increase your bill, but not a whole lot, and I don't think people will see a big difference in their tab whenever they leave here and I think it will generously help other generations of young kids have time to spend at the park and have a great time,” he said.
