The list of proposed Bowling Green sidewalk projects has been slightly altered after resident input.
The Bowling Green City Commission is slated to vote Tuesday on the 2020 fiscal year sidewalk projects. At the July 2 commission meeting, commissioners held a work session to review the proposed projects.
The city public works department’s proposed projects are:
- Loving Way from U.S. 31-W By-Pass to Rodes Drive.
- Holly Drive from Dennis Way to 1745 Holly Drive, and then the opposite side of Holly Drive from that point to Catherine Drive.
- North Lee Drive from Old Barren River Road to Trent Way.
- Highland Way from Smallhouse Road to Westen Drive.
The last project drew some negative feedback from property owners and has been tweaked in the list up for a vote Tuesday.
The city surveys impacted property owners for each sidewalk project. While the vast majority of respondents indicated approval for the proposed sidewalks on the other streets, 75 percent of those who provided feedback on Highland Way said they opposed the project.
The Highland Way sidewalks were first proposed for the northern side of the street but are now proposed for the southern side of Highland Way based on the residents’ feedback.
At the July 3 work session, Assistant City Engineer Kyle Hunt said the list of proposed projects comes from residents’ requests and are ranked based on a variety of factors, including connections to existing sidewalks, cost and technical feasibility – “Basically, how easy will it be to construct,” he said.
The Highland Way project is the No. 1-ranked sidewalk project in the city and would connect existing sidewalks between Smallhouse Road and Westen Drive.
The city started an aggressive sidewalk building program in 2008, with more than 15 miles of sidewalks constructed since then, Hunt said. The city has budgeted $500,000 for sidewalk construction for fiscal year 2020.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
