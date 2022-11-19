A coalition of residents from the Ridgewood Estates and Twin Elms neighborhoods proved to be at least a temporary roadblock Thursday to Warren County’s inexorable residential growth.
Those neighbors, numbering nearly 80 and with most wearing red as a sign of solidarity, overflowed the Bowling Green City Commission chambers and helped pull off what is a rare feat these days: defeat of a residential development.
After hearing from nine different speakers opposed to the plan to develop 81 single-family houses and 333 multi-family units on 48.7 acres along Smallhouse Road between Elrod Road and Three Springs Road, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County shot down the plan before it got to a vote on rezoning.
A vote on a Future Land Use Map amendment that was needed before the rezoning could take place was defeated in an 8-1 vote, with commissioner Tim Graham casting the lone dissenting vote.
That vote prompted spontaneous applause from the residents who showed up to oppose the plan put forth by Tommy Cook of Talbott Place Inc. and Louis and Patricia Cook.
Coming during a year in which the planning commission is shattering records for residential approvals in an effort to keep up with the county’s rapid growth, the denial may have been unexpected by many but not by those whose homes border the proposed development.
“Ridgewood, Twin Elms and the Smallhouse Road area make up a tight-knit, passionate community, and I’m so proud of how everyone came together to share their concerns,” said Katie Ellison, an Amherst Avenue resident who helped organize the neighbors. “No one is opposed to development.
“In fact, a small group met for more than an hour with the planning commission staff to fully understand the project and then met with the developer’s attorney and representative to discuss our concerns.”
The concerns were many, as became evident during Thursday’s meeting.
Attorney Kevin Brooks, representing the developers, called the plan to put more than 400 dwelling units on the property that has for years been home to a Federal Aviation Administration aircraft navigation device called a VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR) a “model layout” and a “perfect fit for this location.”
Nearby residents like Kristen Veltkamp, who lives on Saturn Way, didn’t agree.
“This is an awesome plan,” Veltkamp said of a plan that called for houses of at least 1,800 square feet in the single-family portion and an apartment community with a clubhouse and swimming pool. “But not for this location. We have plenty of land in the county that could be developed.”
Other speakers, including an attorney representing the residents, expressed similar objections and pointed out that the development’s overall density of 8.5 dwelling units per acre is much higher than all of the nearby subdivisions.
“This was a neighborhood group that internally became very organized,” said Robert Chaudoin, the attorney hired to represent the residents. “I give them a ton of credit.
“They have kind of a unique neighborhood, and this development was going to threaten the peacefulness and quaintness of what they have.”
Residents brought up concerns about increased traffic on the narrow Smallhouse Road and the functionality of a roundabout proposed for the main entrance to the development.
Questions about how the FAA navigation device would fit with the development also came up, but Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport Manager Susan Harmon said Friday that the FAA is decommissioning the VOR devices because newer technology can now perform the same function.
The expiration of the FAA lease of a portion of the property prompted the attempt to develop it, Brooks said, and he believes those efforts will continue.
“The property will certainly develop, and I think it will be in some residential fashion,” Brooks said. “It seemed clear that they (neighboring residents) didn’t want multi-family.”