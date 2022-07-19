A Bowling Green woman charged in a fatal drug overdose has received an offer to resolve her criminal case involving manslaughter and other counts.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, returned to Warren Circuit Court on Monday for a pretrial conference in the case.
Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) and four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl).
Smith was indicted after an investigation into the death last year of Brandon Reed.
Court records indicate Reed suffered a fatal overdose Oct. 17 or Oct. 18.
A preliminary autopsy performed on Reed showed the presence of fentanyl, amphetamine and benzodiazepines in his system, according to court records.
At Monday’s pretrial conference, Smith’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, said the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office made an offer to recommend a 10-year prison sentence if Smith agrees to plead guilty.
McGee said Smith would face up to 46 years if convicted as charged at trial.
McGee asked for the case to be set for an additional pretrial conference.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise scheduled another hearing for Aug. 9, saying he planned to set a trial date at that time if the case is not resolved by then.
Smith was one of nine people indicted in February by a Warren County grand jury on charges of engaging in organized crime.
The nine charged co-defendants are accused of multiple drug trafficking offenses and are alleged to have taken part in a conspiracy to sell heroin or fentanyl over a period of nearly three months last year.
Smith and Jacob Yadon were charged directly in connection with Reed’s death, based on a Kentucky statute that enables prosecutors to hold alleged drug traffickers criminally responsible if the drugs they sell contribute to a fatal overdose.
Law enforcement investigating Reed’s death seized multiple cellphones and interviewed several people. They were able to identify two separate drug transactions that occurred Oct. 17, including a sale of heroin to Reed, court records said.
Two unrelated indictments against Smith charge her with multiple drug offenses.
