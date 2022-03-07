The attorney for a Bowling Green woman accused of killing a man with a pellet gun said the prosecution has made an offer to resolve the case.
Alison Hargis, 32, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference. She is charged with murder.
Hargis is accused of shooting Phillip “Flip” Stewart, 31, with a pellet gun.
Stewart was found unresponsive July 24 outside the Cherry Way apartment where Hargis had been staying.
Stewart was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, and Hargis was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department.
In court Monday, Hargis’ attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she received an offer from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to resolve the case last week and would need some time to discuss the offer with Hargis.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set another pretrial conference for May 2, saying he would set a trial date at that time if the case is not resolved.
Hargis is alleged in court records to have used a Legacy 1000 pump-action pellet gun to shoot Stewart.
City police learned during its investigation that Stewart walked with his girlfriend to the apartments on Cherry Way to get some food when the couple got into an argument in the parking lot.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified at a preliminary hearing that the noise brought out Hargis, who reportedly threatened to shoot Stewart if he was violent toward his girlfriend.
Minutes later, a man driving by the apartment alerted Stewart’s girlfriend, who was at a neighbor’s apartment, that Stewart was lying unresponsive in the parking lot.
Police spoke with residents in the area, and Dillon testified that Hargis emerged as a suspect.
At the time, Hargis was living in an apartment with Ronald Olson, who told police Hargis kept several high-powered pellet guns at the apartment and often shot at mailboxes, Dillon testified at the preliminary hearing last year.
Police attempting to locate Hargis received numerous tips over the course of the day, including one from a person who reported seeing Hargis on a scooter with James Ingram, who police located and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Ingram told police he had been with Hargis and that she admitted shooting someone with a pellet gun, Dillon said at the preliminary hearing.
The next day, police received a tip that Hargis was back at the apartment on Cherry Way and she was arrested.
Olson was indicted on a count of first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution, but he died in January and the case against him was dismissed.
