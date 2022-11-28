A Logan County man charged in connection with a deadly 2015 shooting faces trial in less than two months.
Earl K. Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg, is under indictment on charges of murder by complicity, engaging in organized crime and four counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.
Johnson is suspected of involvement in the death of 65-year-old Robert Wetton, who was found shot to death on Aug. 26, 2015, behind a barn at his home on Ellis Road near Lewisburg.
A jury trial for Johnson is set to begin Jan. 17, but the prosecution is seeking a ruling ahead of trial on the admissibility of certain evidence.
Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr filed a motion on Tuesday for the court to rule on whether statements made by a co-defendant incriminating Johnson and herself will be allowed as evidence in Johnson’s trial.
The statements in question were made by Carolyn Kinder in 2015 while she was held in Logan County Detention Center as her own criminal case was pending.
Kinder was found guilty in 2021 of conspiracy to commit murder and received a 12-year prison sentence.
“Ms. Kinder made unprompted, voluntary statements to her cellmates that implicated both herself and Earl Johnson in the murder of Bob Wetton,” Kerr said in the motion when describing the remarks. “Ms. Kinder was not prompted by law enforcement officers to make said statements, and she did not make those statements to law enforcement officers at any time.”
Kerr said the specific contents of the statements are detailed in recorded interviews and written police reports, and if admitted at trial would be introduced through testimony from the cellmates to whom Kinder allegedly divulged them.
Kerr’s motion also seeks a ruling from the court on Kinder’s availability as a witness on the basis of Kinder asserting her right not to incriminate herself.
A motion hearing has been set for Dec. 2 in Logan Circuit Court.
Court records indicate that Wetton had been involved with the co-defendants in a conspiracy in which Wetton and his wife were supplied with cash to travel to Arizona on multiple occasions in 2015 to buy methamphetamine to bring back to Logan County.
The Wettons were arrested in July 2015 in Arizona after a traffic stop in which police uncovered a 20-pound package of meth.
A third co-defendant, Kristen Lee Ann Day, 41, of Russellville, was indicted earlier this year on charges of murder by complicity and engaging in organized crime.
She has pleaded not guilty and her case is pending.