Evidence collected by authorities in the investigation of a deadly shooting at Whiskey River Pub has been turned over to the suspect’s attorney.
Shannon Ward, 43, of Elizabethtown, appeared Monday over Skype for a pretrial conference in his case. He is charged with murder and firt-degree wanton endangerment.
Ward is accused of shooting Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, on Sept. 5 at the bar on River Street.
Ward’s court-appointed attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she recently received discovery evidence from the Warren County Commonwealth Attor-ney’s Office and needed some time to go over it with Ward.
“There’s several hours of body cam footage and police interviews to go through,” McDavitt said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set another pretrial conference for Feb. 15.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to the bar early Sept. 5.
Responding officers found Souders on the ground with a wound to his neck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple people at the bar identified Ward as the alleged gunman.
BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified during a September preliminary hearing that video surveillance from the business shows Ward and Souders standing next to each other at the bar when Ward pulls a handgun from his waistband and shoots Souders.
Police records said Ward was then taken down by a number of people and his handgun was removed and placed behind the bar, where police recovered it.
Two witnesses at the scene reported there had been no apparent signs of conflict between Ward and Souders before the shooting, Grimsley testified.
A BGPD incident report noted that a witness claimed to have seen Ward acting in a confrontational manner with other patrons.
According to an arrest citation, Ward told BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak at the hospital that he acted in self-defense.
“He stated he had been physically attacked prior to using his weapon, which is not supported by the video evidence at the bar,” Grimsley said during the preliminary hearing.
Ward remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
