A month after being convicted for his role in a 2019 homicide, Antonio M. Wilson will not be subject to prosecution in two unrelated cases.
Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, was found guilty by a jury last month on a charge of murder by complicity. That case stemmed from the death of Smajo Miropija.
On Tuesday, Wilson appeared in Warren Circuit Court with attorney Alan Simpson, who is representing him in a separate case in which Wilson is accused of assaulting his son.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in court Tuesday that, in light of the jury verdict convicting Wilson in the homicide, no further prosecution will be sought in the separate assault case and another case involving weapons charges.
Wilson was accused of getting into a fight with his son, Antonio C. Wilson, on June 28, 2018, in which the son reported having been struck in the back of the head with a handgun and bitten on the arm by his father.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and found firearms and marijuana at Wilson’s Smiths Grove home, court records said.
The elder Wilson was charged in one indictment with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another indictment resulting from the WCSO investigation charged Wilson with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Simpson contested the legality of the search, and a motion filed by Simpson to suppress evidence gathered as a result of the search was granted in part and denied in part by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
Wilson is serving a 35-year sentence in the homicide case, the result of negotiations between Cohron and Wilson’s defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse following the jury’s guilty verdict.
The 49-year-old Miropija was found strangled to death and his body set on fire on Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
Miropija was the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend, and jurors at the trial in Warren Circuit Court heard testimony that Miropija had been in a physical confrontation with Wilson days before the homicide.
Jeffrey Smith, who is charged with murder in Miropija’s death, testified at trial that he had been approached by Wilson and offered money by him to kill Miropija.
Smith said Wilson had taken him to Mega Transport the night before the killing to show him the business and provided a truck registered to Mega Transport for Smith to use to travel to and from the shop on the day of the slaying.
Smith said at trial that Wilson had him return to Mega Transport soon after the homicide to burn Miropija’s body.
The jury acquitted Wilson of charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
