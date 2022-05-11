Following the conviction of a man accused of hiring someone to kill his girlfriend's father, the person alleged to have been hired for the deadly job may be on the verge of resolving his case.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, 49, faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike. His body was badly burned and an extension cord was wrapped around his neck.
An autopsy determined Miropija died from asphyxiation via ligature strangulation.
On Tuesday, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said during a scheduled status conference in Smith's case that after speaking with Miropija's family and Smith's attorney, Dennie Hardin, he feels the case can be resolved.
Hardin said he would have to meet with Smith to go over a potential plea agreement.
Smith is currently in Simpson County Detention Center and did not appear in court Tuesday.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for July 12.
Though Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the homicide, he has admitted under oath to causing Miropija's death.
During the trial in March for Smith's co-defendant, Antonio Wilson, Smith testified that Wilson came to his home a few days before the incident and offered $10,000 and a new truck to kill Miropija.
Smith said that Wilson had told him about a physical confrontation between him and Miropija.
Smith claimed that Wilson later drove him to Mega Transport the night before the slaying to familiarize Smith with the business.
On the day of the slaying, Smith said Wilson drove him to a truck parked in a lot on Louisville Road and handed him the keys.
Smith drove the truck, which was registered to Mega Transport and was on display for sale, to the business and testified that he got into a prolonged fight with Miropija that ended with him dead.
After driving the truck back to where it had been parked, Smith claimed that Wilson had him drive back to Mega Transport to set Miropija's body on fire.
Smith testified he was given a total of $2,000.
Though Wilson's defense team poked at Smith's credibility at trial by pointing out prior inconsistent statements he gave to police about the incident, a jury ultimately found Wilson guilty of murder by complicity, but acquitted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Police investigating the homicide recovered Smith's DNA from Miropija's body, and Smith was arrested Feb. 26, 2019, by Kentucky State Police.
Smith is under indictment on a number of charges stemming from the 2019 encounter with KSP, in which he is alleged to have resisted arrest and gotten into a confrontation with officers.