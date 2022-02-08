Lab results and toxicology reports prepared in the wake of a crash that killed a man on a moped last year have been completed, according to the prosecutor in the related criminal case.
Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said Monday that his office recently received the analysis of evidence from Kentucky State Police in the death of Jordan D. Spratt.
Spratt, 25, was on a moped on Louisville Road on Sept. 24 when police said his vehicle was struck from behind near the River Street intersection by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Donna Johniese Myers, 55, of Bowling Green.
Myers has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Myers, who remains in the Warren County Regional Jail, made an appearance Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference. She was brought into court in a wheelchair by a court security officer.
During the hearing, Cohron said the toxicology report completed by authorities showed a “significant level of fentanyl” in Myers’ system on the day of the crash.
Cohron said he would provide the results to Myers and her attorney, Blake Beliles, who said in court that he would review the evidence to decide whether to retain an expert witness.
No trial date has been set.
Myers is due to return to court March 8.
The crash was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
At a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Sean Johnson testified that Spratt suffered a serious head injury and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Myers appeared disoriented in the aftermath of the crash but initially denied using drugs or alcohol when she spoke with officers at the scene, Johnson said.
Myers was later taken to The Medical Center, where Johnson said her speech seemed to be slow and slurred. Doctors took two blood samples from Myers.
Johnson testified that Myers gave conflicting accounts about her direction of travel on Louisville Road, but surveillance camera footage from a nearby business showed that she traveled north behind Spratt.
A witness at the scene reported observing Myers’ car driving straight into the back of Spratt’s moped, and Johnson testified that video footage of the crash did not appear to show any attempt by Myers to slow down.
At the hospital, Myers reportedly claimed to have taken an antidepressant the previous night, then said she believed she needed an attorney when Johnson told her that she appeared impaired.
Later that day, Johnson said he was informed that Myers wanted to speak to him.
After being advised of her rights, Myers admitted she was impaired.
“I asked her to elaborate and she said she had taken a generic roxy,” said Johnson, referring to the street name for a brand of oxycodone.
The detective said the drug had been cut with fentanyl and that Myers injected it.
