SCOTTSVILLE — Three Indiana residents accused in a deadly Allen County home invasion appeared in court Tuesday, and the prosecutor was given until June 9 to decide whether to seek the death penalty.
Rylan Wiles, 18, and Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, 20, were arraigned in Allen Circuit Court, and Derek Lucas, 21, appeared in court for a discovery conference.
The three co-defendants are charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Justin Wix, 47, who was shot and killed at his home on 151 Stinson Lane in Scottsville, near the Tennessee state line.
Lucas and Wiles are additionally charged with first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Lucas appeared with his attorney, Ted Shouse, replacing a court-appointed public defender, Pat Roemer, who was appointed to represent Sumpter-Bey at his arraignment.
Shouse said he has not had an opportunity to review evidence turned over to him by Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan.
Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker set a June 9 deadline for Morgan to file notice on whether he will seek capital punishment.
Under Kentucky law, this particular case is eligible for the death penalty due to the alleged homicide occurring in the course of another violent offense.
Lucas is being held in Christian County Detention Center. Sumpter-Bey and Wiles remain in Allen County Detention Center.
Each co-defendant will return to court June 9.
Wix's body was found May 7 outside the camper where he lived on Stinson Lane.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Kentucky State Police.
At a preliminary hearing last year in Allen District Court, KSP Detective Jonathan Johnson testified that Lucas was "basically the organizer" of a robbery plot targeting Wix in which Sumpter-Bey and Wiles were recruited to participate.
Few leads emerged in the investigation for a month after Wix's body was found, until a juvenile from Indiana contacted KSP in June and claimed to have information about the incident.
Johnson and another detective traveled to Indiana to speak with the juvenile, who claimed to have overheard Lucas, Sumpter-Bey and Wiles boast of their involvement in the homicide.
While Lucas and Wiles declined to give statements to police, Johnson said Sumpter-Bey placed himself and his two co-defendants at the scene.
“(Sumpter-Bey) did admit to his part in the murder and robbery,” Johnson said in the preliminary hearing. “He indicated that Lucas had traveled to Wix’s house previously and saw that Wix had a pretty substantial amount of money and drugs.”
Lucas was familiar with Wix’s residence from an earlier visit with Sumpter-Bey’s uncle, Johnson said.
Sumpter-Bey detailed to police that he dropped a knife as he kicked open the door to Wix’s camper and did not realize it until he had left the scene.
Sumpter-Bey disclosed that he and Wiles forced their way into the camper, while Wix exited through another door and saw Lucas, Johnson said.
“(Wix) saw Mr. Lucas, recognized him from being there previously, apparently realizes what’s going on and shoots either at Mr. Lucas or up in the air,” Johnson testified, going on to say that Lucas ran back to his vehicle.
Sumpter-Bey identified Wiles as the person who shot Wix, Johnson said.
Wix was wounded by three bullets, one striking him in the buttocks and passing through both thighs, another entering his back and a third entering his front below his rib cage.
In an arrest warrant, Johnson said Sumpter-Bey claimed a gun was taken from Wix’s possession after the incident, and that firearm, along with the gun used to shoot Wix, were thrown in a creek in Indiana.
Wix’s body was found by a man who had previously arranged to trade vehicles with him. That person contacted a relative of Wix, and his ex-wife called 911 after going to the property and seeing the body, Johnson said.
A cellphone number registered to Lucas pinged at a cell tower near Wix’s residence on the day of the slaying and a camera at a toll bridge spanning the Ohio River between Kentucky and Indiana photographed a car registered to Lucas crossing into and out of Kentucky on the morning of Wix’s death, Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.