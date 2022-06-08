A Hart County man who admitted engaging in illegal sexual conduct with two juveniles was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison.
Lee Alan Blakey, 58, of Horse Cave, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on two counts of production of child pornography.
Blakey pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.
The 60-year term was the maximum Blakey could have received under federal law.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said in court Wednesday that the two people identified as victims in the case were a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who Blakey had hired to clean houses and work other odd jobs for him.
Over time, Blakey induced both juveniles to participate in unwanted sexual conduct, which Sewell said encompassed acts such as Blakey attempting to force the 12-year-old to perform a sex act on him, showing him sexually explicit pictures of girls, engaging in criminal sexual activity with the 12-year-old on a trip to Ohio and taking sexually explicit pictures of the 15-year-old after giving her money and gifts for sexual activity.
An indictment against Blakey said the illegal acts occurred over a period of several months in 2019 and 2020.
Sewell said police found 98 images of the 15-year-old on Blakey’s phone and that Blakey threatened to have the girl “locked up” if she told anyone what happened.
The criminal conduct to which Blakey pleaded guilty was the culmination of a “grooming process,” Sewell said.
“His whole goal was grooming these children so he could take advantage of them sexually,” Sewell said. “This took time, this took planning ... to encourage these children to do things they would otherwise never do.”
Blakey was indicted in 2020 following an FBI investigation. A third count of transporting minors was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Blakey’s court-appointed attorney, public defender Don Meier, argued for a 15-year sentence, the minimum required under the law.
Meier said Blakey disclosed that he was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and treated in the past for mental illness.
A punishment much longer than 15 years would effectively serve as a life sentence and excessive punishment for Blakey, who Meier said had virtually no prior criminal history.
“(Blakey’s) age itself militates against this kind of conduct happening again,” Meier said. “It seems until you reach the point that someone has shown time and time again they can’t live within the norms of society ... I don’t see throwing in the towel at this point.”
In pronouncing the sentence, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said Blakey’s conduct was “every parent’s worst nightmare,” while acknowledging the role of Blakey’s childhood abuse.
“One of the things that does make sense to me is that anyone that could do this to a child is broken,” Stivers said. “It does seem to me that he was broken by his experience, and yet the need to punish is strong. ... The trauma that these children will suffer is so great in my view, the careful manner in which these crimes were committed and the ongoing conduct to break down the defenses of these children warrant the maximum punishment I can impose.”