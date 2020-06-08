A Simpson County murder case might receive a new prosecutor.
Simpson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan filed paperwork May 26 announcing his plans to recuse himself from the case against Samuel Allen, and for all court proceedings to be continued until a special prosecutor is appointed.
Allen, 44, of Franklin, is charged with murder in the death of Tifton C. Gamble, 42, of Franklin, who was shot Aug. 6 outside Allen’s Brevard Street residence.
Morgan, in his filing, acknowledged he represented Allen in a DUI case when Morgan was a private attorney.
Allen pleaded guilty to the DUI charge in 2017 in Simpson District Court and received a $200 fine and a four-day jail sentence, according to online court records.
Morgan’s disclosure came in response to a motion from Allen’s attorney, Pat Roemer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, to have Morgan removed from the murder case because of a conflict of interest.
Morgan said in his filing that while he believes “no actual conflict exists” due to having previously represented Allen, he plans to recuse himself because “there is a potential appearance of impropriety.”
Allen remains in Simpson County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
Roemer filed a motion last month to have Allen’s bond reduced, which Morgan opposed on the grounds that he had concerns Allen would jump bail and because of a prior murder conviction on Allen’s record.
Court records show Allen was convicted of second-degree murder in Michigan in 1995 and received a sentence of 10-15 years.
The Franklin Police Department investigated Gamble’s death.
Franklin police responded to Allen’s Brevard Street residence on the night of Aug. 6 after a hangup 911 call.
Police found Gamble on the ground outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds in his chest. He was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.
Police interviewed Allen near the crime scene, and he was taken to Franklin police headquarters after making incriminating statements, an arrest citation said.
“Allen stated ‘go ahead and arrest me’ after being advised (of his rights) as he became emotional,” FPD Detective Michael Jones wrote in the citation.
In the police interview, Allen discussed “negative incidents” between him and Gamble in the couple of weeks leading up to the shooting.
“Allen advised that (Gamble) had made numerous threats toward him and was seen attempting to kick in people’s doors,” Jones said in the arrest citation. “Allen advised that (Gamble) banged on his door and Allen advised that the deceased might possibly have been trying to harm his fiancee.”
Allen told police Gamble was shot with a 9 mm handgun in the front of his residence as his brother pulled into the driveway.
He alluded to being the gunman but told police he wanted to have an attorney present before admitting to pulling the trigger, according to his arrest citation.
“Allen advised that the handgun would not be located but assured me and Detective (Canaan) Scott that it was where no children would find it and harm themselves,” Jones said in the citation.
