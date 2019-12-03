A teenager suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting last year has received an offer to plead guilty in his criminal case.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron extended the offer recently to attorneys representing Ricardo Montelongo, 17, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.
Montelongo is accused of causing the death of Abdul Jalal Hadi on Dec. 16 at a residence on Moonlite Avenue.
City police accuse Montelongo of handling a handgun that discharged, wounding Hadi in the head.
“Montelongo advised that he was playing with the firearm and observed that there were two bullets in the gun,” Bowling Green Police Department Detective Tim Buss said in an arrest citation. “Montelongo stated that he pointed the firearm at the victim and pulled the trigger, but did not think that the bullets were lined up to fire. Montelongo advised that he then fled the residence and discarded the firearm while fleeing the scene.”
On Tuesday, attorney Blake Beliles, representing Montelongo, said during a pretrial conference in Warren Circuit Court that he would need time to go over the offer with his client.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a pretrial conference for Jan. 13.
Montelongo, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is being prosecuted as an adult.
He was arrested at his Ada Way residence the day after the incident.
His attorneys have characterized the incident as an accidental shooting.
According to court records, Bowling Green Police Department officers responding to the shooting canvassed the neighborhood and located a silver .38-caliber revolver behind a house in the 300 block of Moonlite Avenue, one block from where the shooting occurred.
Montelongo left the house after a person who heard a bang from another room walked into the bedroom and saw the wounded Hadi, according to a police narrative.
Detectives at the scene were called to a house on Aries Court, where a man reported seeing a young Hispanic male leaning against their residence.
The Aries Court resident confronted the man, who fled in an unknown direction.
The resident looked around his yard after the trespasser ran and found a silver revolver near a garden shed, leading him to call police, according to court records.
Police later learned that the gun recovered from the Aries Court yard had been reported stolen, court records show.
