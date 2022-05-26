SCOTTSVILLE – An Allen County man charged in an incident in which one person was killed and another wounded by gunfire won’t receive a plea offer in his criminal case, records indicate.
Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said in a notice filed Tuesday that he would decline to make a plea offer to Ryan Slaughter, 34, of Scottsville.
Slaughter is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree persistent felony offender. The charges stem from an incident that left Regina Ray, 63, of Scottsville, dead from a gunshot wound.
Slaughter has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Court records said Slaughter was identified as the man who entered an apartment on Moncrief Street on Dec. 14 and shot Ray in the neck and then shot Christopher Jones, 27.
Ray died Dec. 17 from her injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
“One subject inside the residence identified Ryan Slaughter as the shooter,” Kentucky State Police Detective Michael Waggener said in a search warrant. “A backpack belonging to Ryan Slaughter was located, discarded, near the crime scene.”
Witnesses reported that the intruder wore a black mask but recognized the person to be Slaughter by his clothing and stature, court records show.
Police found a .380-caliber handgun near the site where the backpack was located, and Slaughter’s roommate told KSP that his .380 caliber handgun had gone missing, according to court records.
KSP located Slaughter, who reportedly told law enforcement that he had been at the Moncrief Street residence earlier in the evening, but denied involvement in the shooting, according to prior court testimony from KSP Detective Shae Foley.
The charges against Slaughter carry a maximum penalty of life in prison with no chance at parole for 20 years.
Slaughter is due in Allen Circuit Court June 28 for a pretrial conference. He is being held in the Simpson County Detention Center under a $1 million cash bond.
