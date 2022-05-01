A plea agreement in an Allen County murder case is on the verge of being voided following a prosecutor’s request to withdraw the deal.
Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan filed a motion Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court to withdraw the plea agreement made between his office and Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, one of three people charged in the 2019 death of Justin Wix.
Sumpter-Bey, 22, of Brownsburg, Ind., pleaded guilty last year in Allen Circuit Court to charges of murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
The plea agreement called for Sumpter-Bey to serve 22 years in prison in exchange for truthful testimony against his two co-defendants, Derek Lucas and Rylan Wiles, who each face the same charges as Sumpter-Bey.
The three are accused of breaking into Wix’s home on Stinson Lane on May 7, 2019, with the intent to commit a robbery.
Wix, 47, was shot during the incident and was found dead outside his home.
The shooting was investigated by Kentucky State Police, and the three men were arrested after detectives acted on a tip from someone who claimed to have overheard the three men boast of their alleged involvement in the incident, according to prior court testimony.
Lucas, 23, and Wiles, 20, both of Brownsburg, declined to give statements to police, but Sumpter-Bey implicated himself and his co-defendants in an interview with KSP detectives, according to prior testimony.
In addition to a withdrawal of the plea agreement, Morgan requested in his motion to have a trial set for Sumpter-Bey.
Morgan’s motion comes following handwritten motions Sumpter-Bey filed from jail requesting that he withdraw his guilty plea on the grounds that he was ineffectively represented by his court-appointed attorney.
Sumpter-Bey’s filings were addressed in a February hearing in Allen Circuit Court that resulted in Allen Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond postponing trial dates for Lucas and Wiles.
At that hearing, Morgan had requested the postponement of the trials, saying that Sumpter-Bey was unlikely to testify against his co-defendants and that the prosecution would have to retool its trial strategy in light of that development.
In the motion filed Tuesday, Morgan said Sumpter-Bey has been evaluated by a medical professional who determined that he “could not have given a knowing, voluntary and intelligent plea, due to his mental condition at the time” that he pleaded guilty.
“Moreover, the defendant has indicated, through his attorney, that he is unwilling to abide by the plea agreement requiring him to testify truthfully at the jury trial against his co-defendants,” Morgan said in his filing.
Sumpter-Bey’s case is set for review May 17.
The cases against Lucas and Wiles are set to be tried May 9.
If convicted as charged, the co-defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.