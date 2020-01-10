Citing two positive drug tests, a federal prosecutor has asked that a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin that led to a Bowling Green woman’s overdose be jailed for violating the terms of his bond.
Damone Bell, 23, of Louisville, faces charges of distributing a controlled substance and possessing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky alleges Bell sold the drugs that contributed to the July 30, 2018, overdose death of Kaitlin McKinney, 23, of Bowling Green.
Bell faces a possible life sentence if he is found in court to have been responsible for McKinney’s death.
Bell was arrested the day after the overdose but was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond Aug. 2, 2018, following a detention hearing in Louisville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay.
On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless filed a motion to revoke Bell’s bond and have him detained until his criminal case is resolved.
Lawless argues that Bell violated one of the conditions of his release requiring him to not use any narcotics or controlled substances, including marijuana, unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner.
“Since Bell’s release, he has had two positive drug tests and admitted smoking marijuana – in direct violation of the bond conditions. ... The bond should be revoked,” Lawless said in the filing.
Lawless argued that the positive drug tests show that Bell cannot follow the court’s orders.
“In spite of being under federal indictment and released on strict conditions, Bell continued to be involved in the inherently dangerous activity associated with controlled substances,” Lawless said in the motion. “Although his violations do not involve his distribution of controlled substances, he nevertheless perpetuated drug trafficking through his acquisition and use of controlled substances.”
Bell’s court-appointed attorney, federal public defender Pat Bouldin, has until Jan. 21 to file a formal response to Lawless’ motion.
A previously scheduled pretrial conference remains set for Jan. 15 before U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Stivers, and the case is set to go to trial Feb. 19.
