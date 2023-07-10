Officials prosecuting a Bowling Green resident accused of providing support to ISIS have responded to his motion to dismiss his criminal case, submitting a filing last week that attempts to rebut claims that he was forcibly abducted from Turkey by the FBI.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, is under indictment in U.S. District Court on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Ramic is accused of traveling from the U.S. to Turkey in 2014 and crossing the Turkish border into Syria to join the Islamic State.
According to court records, Ramic returned to Turkey in 2015, where he was arrested by Turkish authorities and convicted in a court there of being a member of an armed terrorist organization and sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.
A federal grand jury returned the current criminal charges against Ramic in 2021, and he was turned over to American authorities in 2021, flown from Turkey through Poland and into Louisville.
Ramic, through his attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, alleges that he was “forcibly kidnapped” by American authorities without being properly extradited.
Wendelsdorf has asked for the criminal case to be dismissed and for Ramic to be returned to Turkey for proper extradition or deportation proceedings.
In a response filed last Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Tieke contends that Ramic’s argument is based on his “unsupported, self-serving statement” and that American authorities acted lawfully in securing Ramic.
“Ultimately, Ramic’s removal to the United States was a routine governmental function brought about through cooperation and communication between the two countries, and it is entirely unsurprising that Turkey should elect to remove a non-citizen convicted terrorist to another country when the option presented itself in light of pending United States charges,” Tieke said in his response.
The filing outlines that the U.S. sent a letter in March 2021 to the Turkish Ministry of Justice requesting Ramic’s provisional arrest pursuant to an extradition treaty established between the two nations in 1981.
Turkish officials responded the next month by requesting the U.S. submit a formal extradition request.
Ramic was indicted on the current criminal charges in May 2021, and the U.S. submitted an extradition request two months later.
Tieke said that Turkish authorities denied the extradition request, choosing instead to deport Ramic.
Tieke argues that even with an extradition treaty in place, the U.S. can pursue other legal ways to remove a defendant from another country to face criminal charges here, and that Ramic’s request goes against settled U.S. Supreme Court precedent established through a 1952 ruling that held that a kidnapping of a criminal defendant by state authorities to take the defendant from one jurisdiction to another for trial is constitutional.
“The Constitution requires only that, after a defendant is brought before the court, he is fairly apprised of the charges and given a fair trial in accordance with constitutional procedural safeguards – it says nothing about the treatment of the defendant on the way to the courthouse,” Tieke’s response said.
Ramic has another pending motion to dismiss his case on the grounds of selective prosecution based on his Muslim religious faith and Bosnian ethnicity.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 18, while a jury trial is on the docket for January in U.S. District Court.