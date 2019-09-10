Prosecutors have offered a 20-year prison sentence to a man accused of multiple crimes stemming from a crash last year at Scottsville Road and Lovers Lane that injured two people.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said the offer was made to Brett Davis Ray, 48, of Oakland, Fla., who is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Ray was arrested shortly after midnight Aug. 4, 2018, by city police officers who arrived at the site of the crash, which injured Madison Miller of Lewisburg and Bruce Cornett of Russellville.
Ray appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday with his attorney, Brady T. Murley. A pretrial conference was set for Oct. 14.
According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department Officer Ed Pulley was in a parking lot of a Lovers Lane business when he heard two separate "very loud collisions coming from the area of Scottsville Road and Lovers Lane."
The officer found a red truck with heavy damage to its right side and smoke coming from it in the grass just off the intersection and encountered Cornett, who had blood coming from his head, outside the vehicle.
Inside the truck in the passenger seat was Miller, who was unconscious and had suffered severe head trauma, according to the arrest citation.
Cornett reported that he was driving south on Scottsville Road and had a green light when his truck was struck "extremely hard" on the passenger side as it traveled through the Lovers Lane intersection.
Police accuse Ray of being intoxicated behind the wheel of a 2017 Dodge pickup truck that crashed into Cornett and Miller.
“Witnesses stated Ray’s vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed after the collision and ran over several street signs and a park bench before finally stopping after striking the (CVS) pharmacy,” the citation stated.
Ray performed one field sobriety test before telling police he had pain in his right leg, and he was taken to a hospital.
Ray was provided with his cellphone, during which time he made multiple phone calls in which he told people he was drinking and driving, was involved in a crash and had “screwed up,” court records show.
Miller was taken to The Medical Center and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment, where she underwent several hours of surgery, according to court records.
Surveillance video from a nearby business showing footage of the crash was collected by police, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon.
