A Bowling Green resident accused of traveling to Syria to join ISIS has a bit more than a month to decide whether to accept an offer to resolve his criminal case with a guilty plea.
This was disclosed Tuesday during a pretrial conference for Mirsad Ramic.
A 33-year-old Bosnian national from Bowling Green, Ramic is charged in a federal indictment with providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving miitary-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ramic flew from the U.S. to Turkey in 2014 with two co-conspirators and then crossed the border into Syria in order to join ISIS.
In 2015, Ramic returned to Turkey, where he was prosecuted by Turkish authorities on terror-related charges and incarcerated, before being brought to the U.S. in 2021 to answer to criminal charges here.
Ramic's case has been set for a jury trial beginning Jan. 9 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
During Tuesday's court hearing, prosecutor Jessica Fender, a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice National Security Division, said that a plea offer has been extended to Ramic, and he has a deadline of Aug. 24 to respond to it.
Fender also said most of the evidence it plans to use to attempt to prove its case has been provided to Ramic's attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf.
Some remaining materials the government anticipates using as evidence are classified and will be made available once they are declassified by the FBI or another federal agency, Fender said.
"We do anticipate additional discovery as it makes its way through the declassification process," Fender said in court.
Wendelsdorf has filed two motions on behalf of Ramic requesting a dismissal of the criminal case.
One motion contends that Ramic was unconstitutionally removed from Turkey by U.S. authorities in order to be brought to the U.S. for prosecution here, with Wendelsdorf arguing that Ramic had not been formally extradited to the U.S.
Federal prosecutors have countered that Turkey chose to deport Ramic and that his removal from Turkey was legal.
In court Tuesday, Wendelsdorf said prosecutors provided him with a document that explained Turkey's reason for denying extradition.
"(Turkish authorities) concluded Ramic to have been tried and prosecuted for the exact same coduct that the United States was alleging in their petition (to extradite)," Wendelsdorf said.
Ramic alleges in a separate motion that he is the target of selective prosecution by the federal government based on his Muslim faith and Bosnian ethnicity, with Wendelsdorf requesting an evidentiary hearing and a dismissal of criminal charges.
A response filed Tuesday by Fender argues that Ramic has failed to allege any facts proving that the government has been motivated by his religious faith or national origin in bringing its prosecution.
"The United States respectfully suggests that on its face, the seriousness of the charged conduct - Ramic's decision to join with co-conspirators and to smuggle himself out of the United States with the specific intent of joining a brutally violent designated foreign terrorist organization, one which he successfully joined and fought for - is the entirely legitimate reason for his prosecution: his case has nothing to do with his religious, ethnic or political background, and everything to do with the material support he provided to ISIS," Fender's filing said.
Ramic is due to return to court Sept. 25 for another pretrial conference.