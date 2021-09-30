A Simpson County man with a prior conviction for attempted rape in Bowling Green will be sentenced in two weeks on new federal charges related to child sex abuse, and prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence.
A sentencing memorandum filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green features the requested punishment for Barret Lawrence, who pleaded guilty to charges of receiving child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing with the intent to view child pornography.
Lawrence, 38, of Franklin, is due to appear in federal court Oct. 13 for sentencing on the charges, which cover offenses dating back to 2014.
“In this case, Lawrence stands convicted of serious child exploitation offenses, including receipt, possession and accessing with intent to view child pornography of some of the most egregious variety,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Zimdahl said in the sentencing memorandum. “Moreover, Lawrence’s conduct throughout his life has demonstrated that he poses a serious risk to children.”
In addition to the 15-year sentence, Zimdahl asked for Lawrence to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life once he completes his incarceration.
Lawrence was arrested last year after a federal investigation.
Investigators found that Lawrence had accessed a website May 21, 2019, that focused on sharing images and videos of child sexual abuse, court records said. Users of the site were required to create an account to access the majority of the material.
The FBI was notified of the access of the website by a user in Franklin, and further investigation enabled authorities to determine that the IP address registered in Franklin had belonged to Lawrence.
A search warrant was executed March 26, 2020, by FBI agents at Lawrence’s residence, leading to the seizure of computers and a memory card found to contain images and videos of child sexual abuse dating back to 2014, court records show.
Lawrence was previously convicted in 2000 by a Warren Circuit Court jury of first-degree attempted rape.
That case centered on allegations that Lawrence attempted to sexually assault a 3-year-old girl in 1999 in a bathroom at Alvaton Church of Christ.
Lawrence was sentenced to 20 years in prison and released in 2010, according to court records.
“The evidence in this case revealed that Lawrence began viewing and collecting child pornography materials just a few short years after his release from prison on his conviction for sexually assaulting a young child,” Zimdahl said in the sentencing memorandum.
