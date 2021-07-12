A Bowling Green man free on bond while awaiting a murder trial faces the prospect of having his bond revoked and returning to jail.
A bond hearing has been set Tuesday for Pedro Alfaro, 25, who is charged with murder in the Sept. 8 shooting of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Alfaro, who has maintained that he acted in self-defense against Morris, was arrested shortly after calling 911 to report the shooting.
He was originally booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, but that was modified Nov. 17 to a $50,000 surety bond that he was able to post soon afterward.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller filed a motion July 1 to have Alfaro’s bond revoked, citing a report filed June 21 by pretrial services that claimed Alfaro failed a drug test the previous month and had not called in daily to pretrial services officers as he had been required to do as a condition of his bond.
Alfaro, who rejected a plea offer in the case to serve a 10-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a reduced charge, is set to face a jury trial May 3, 2022.
According to court records and prior testimony, Alfaro drove Morris and a juvenile to Campus Pointe apartments on Fields Drive on the night of the shooting. When they arrived at the complex, an altercation took place in the car, which led to Morris being shot outside the vehicle.
Witnesses gave statements to police about hearing multiple gunshots and about hearing Morris apologize to Alfaro before the final shots were fired, according to records.
At a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, testimony emerged that Morris was seated in the vehicle behind Alfaro and may have had his hands around Alfaro’s neck during the initial confrontation.
After that hearing, Miller disclosed to Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, that the testifying officer, Detective Matthew Irvin of the Bowling Green Police Department, failed to say that police gathered information that Morris and the juvenile who was at the scene with Alfaro had apparently discussed plans to rob Alfaro of two handguns on the night of the shooting.
Simpson filed a motion on Alfaro’s behalf to dismiss the murder charge, but that was denied by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.