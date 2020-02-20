In his 22 years in law enforcement, Bowling Green Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Delaney had never worked a case quite like the one he tackled Thursday at the SoKY Marketplace community kitchen.
"I've never done anything like this before," Delaney admitted. "But we always want to take on the challenge. This is no different."
But it was. Quite different.
Instead of his BGPD uniform and gear, Delaney was rockin' a bright red apron as he stirred a doughy mixture of flour, sugar, sour cream, butter, eggs and whatever other ingredients go into those colorful Mardi Gras King cakes.
What he lacked in experience, Delaney made up for with confidence.
"We're gonna put Riley's Bakery out of business," he joked at one point.
More like keeping a local nonprofit organization in business.
Delaney and four of his BGPD cohorts – Amelia Bowen, Penny Bowles, J. J. Myers and Ronnie Ward – were wielding rolling pins and mixing spoons Thursday in the name of helping Bowling Green's Court Appointed Special Advocates nonprofit out of a quandary stickier than one of those cinnamon bun-like King cakes.
CASA, which advocates for child victims of abuse, neglect and dependency, discovered three weeks ago that the bakery it expected to make the King cakes for Friday's "Boogie Down Bourbon Street" fundraiser wasn't going to be able to do it.
Knowing that a Mardi Gras-themed party wasn't complete without King cakes, CASA Executive Director Jana Sublett went into crisis mode.
She sent to her board of directors an urgent plea for someone able to bake enough King cakes to feed the 400 people expected for the event.
Delaney, a member of the CASA board, not only volunteered his own culinary skills but those of four coworkers. In addition, he bought the 16 sticks of butter, 10 pounds of powdered sugar, 20 pounds of flour and other items needed for the marathon baking session expected to produce 24 cakes.
"It's just my donation to CASA," said Delaney. "I felt that it was the right thing to do for a great cause."
Delaney said he was also motivated by the community's response to a chili luncheon held in December to raise money for BGPD Officer Ed Pulley, who is battling cancer.
"We asked the community to help when one of our officers had cancer," Delaney said. "With one day of chili sales we raised $27,000 for his medical bills and travel expenses. We felt like this would be a good way to give back."
His BGPD coworkers agreed, even if some had reservations.
"I told Mike he was crazy," said Myers, administrative assistant to BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins. "We try to help out whenever we can, but this was on a little larger scale. I didn't know if we could do it."
Karen Foley with the city of Bowling Green's neighborhood services department connected the BGPD with the community kitchen, and SoKY Marketplace board member Kim Simpson stepped up to pay for rental of the kitchen.
Suddenly, the BGPD was in the baking business. Myers and Communications Division Manager Bowen volunteered to try King cake recipes at home and came up with the recipe that was used Thursday. Bowen took the extra step of buying one of the small plastic babies that will go in one of the cakes as a prize token.
"Cooking is one of my stress relievers, and I love giving back to the community," said Bowen, "so I was glad to do it."
As was Bowles, deputy chief of the support services bureau.
"I've never made a King cake in my life, but I'm here to support CASA and Mike," Bowles said. "We are servants, and this is another way to serve."
Sublett said Friday's "Boogie Down Bourbon Street" event at the La Gala venue would not have been complete without the cakes produced by the BGPD.
"What kind of Mardi Gras celebration can you have without King cake?" she said. "This speaks volumes about our board leadership. We have people willing to troubleshoot and think outside the box.
"Having strong board members like officer Delaney is important."
