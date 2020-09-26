Around 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Circus Square Park to protest and march in light of the recent decision by a grand jury to not charge any officers directly with the death of Louisville native Breonna Taylor.
The event was organized by BG Freedom Walkers who have hosted a handful of different protests in the Bowling Green area over the past few months.
For group founder Karika Nelson, hearing the grand jury’s decision Wednesday brought on a stream of unfortunate emotions.
“I had a little faith that with the whole nation getting behind what’s going on that she (Taylor) would get the justice that she deserved,” Nelson said. “I was mad. I was sad, and I instantly started crying. I was just filled up with different emotions because it is really ridiculous.”
Nelson said the group will continue to organize protests to keep their message of “peace, love, and diversity” alive in the community.
“Moving forward, we want to be solution-based,” Nelson said. “We want people to get out and vote. I want people to realize that’s how we are going to make changes and fix this system. There is too much hate going around. It’s time for a change from the top to the bottom.”
Saturday’s event saw several speeches by prominent voices in the community. Pastors, city officials, teachers and attorneys all spoke to the crowd. A march downtown followed.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was often criticized. Cameron conducted the investigation into Taylor’s death. One speaker called for all of Cameron’s findings be presented to Taylor’s family and legal team as soon as possible.
Another point of focus at the protest was an area where people could register to vote. Many of the speakers at the event referenced voting as a way to fix problems in the justice system.
Law enforcement officials including Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney were also in attendance.
Hightower said protests like Saturday’s are a great way for people in the community to express what they are feeling.
“There has been so much going on nationally over the last several months with (the deaths of) George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,” Hightower said. “This is the way for our community to come together and for us as law enforcement officers to come and listen. It’s my chance to observe and listen to what people’s grievances are and what issues they have.”
“The more we can get together and talk about these things is what’s better for the community,” Hightower continued. “We need to continue to build relationships. To do this together is positive for our community and it’s good for everyone involved.”
