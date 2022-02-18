Over 100 current and former students marched through the campus and student union of Western Kentucky University on Friday afternoon in protest of sexual assaults on campus and within the school’s greek organizations.
Cries of “No means no” and “Sexual violence has got to go” echoed throughout the grounds while the group traveled from Centennial Mall, through Downing Student Union and up the hill before finally ending in front of Cherry Hall.
The demonstration was in response to a lawsuit filed Feb. 7 in Warren Circuit Court on behalf of a student who alleges she was raped last year by another student who took her to a fraternity party and forced her to drink to excess.
The lawsuit claims WKU turns a blind eye to excessive alcohol consumption at its fraternity parties. Western Kentucky University, Kappa Delta Sorority Inc., Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and 17 other defendants are listed in the lawsuit.
Ruby Chapdelaine, a senior at WKU, participated in and helped organize Friday’s protest. She said the lawsuit is just one example of a much larger issue on campus.
“This is an issue at every single university and college campus," Chapdelaine said. "I think it has always been a really huge, detrimental issue here.”
Chapdelaine said she is a member of a community organization called BG Survivors Collective that helped put the event together.
The organization said in a public social media post other groups such as Rise and Shine BG and the Sunrise Movement also helped plan the protest.
Fellow WKU student Ashley Gibson agreed with Chapdelaine on the seriousness of the issue on campus and said “nobody is doing anything about it.”
“I feel like while this is a prevalent issue and it’s continued to happen in this community and everyone feels like it needs to be stopped … nobody is actually speaking out against it,” Gibson said. “People just brush it off, it blows over and it happens again. It’s just a cycle that keeps on continuing.
“If people don’t make noise about it and speak out against it then the cycle will just keep going,” she continued. “That’s what we are trying to stop.”
Gibson said she believes the university needs to do a better job of making sure sexual abusers face consequences for their actions.
“I feel like they have the policies ... in the college, but they are not upholding them,” Gibson said. “As a student and as a person in the Bowling Green Survivors Collective, it’s scary to speak out because people will try to silence your voice. People’s reputations are at stake when you speak out against your abuse. It’s very intimidating and scary when you speak out against abusers.”
Daisy Carter, former student and founder of Rise and Shine BG, also marched in Friday’s protest and said WKU fraternity parties foster unsafe environments for students.
“During my times being at frat parties, I felt a lot of pressure as a woman to be in those spaces,” Carter said. “It’s very demeaning. I have seen women pressured into situations where they didn’t want to (be in) and a lot of alcohol was involved. It was disgusting and it got to a point where I stopped going to those functions because I didn’t feel safe.
“It’s a big problem here,” she continued. “It’s in Greek life, it’s in college — this is a systemic issue where women can’t come forward and talk about their experiences without feeling like they are going to be pushed out of their own community. That’s exactly what happens here. I’m just really happy to be a part of standing up finally.”