By the time they gathered to protest a dinner hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky in which former Louisville Metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly planned to speak about the 2020 raid in which Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, protesters had learned that the Bowling Green Country Club was no longer hosting the event.
About a dozen people from Bowling Green Freedom Walkers collected at the corner of Louisville Road and Riverview Drive, holding signs commemorating Taylor and condemning what had originally been a $40 dinner organized by the local GOP chapter and featuring Mattingly and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles.
“Our whole point of our protest is to keep Breonna Taylor’s legacy alive. We are her voice here in Bowling Green,” said Karika Nelson of BG Freedom Walkers. “The Republican Women’s Club bringing Mattingly here is disrespectful, disgusting, it’s distasteful and we wanted to be here to let everyone know that Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, it’s going to matter and it will always matter.”
Later on Tuesday night, posts from multiple people on social media said that Mattingly made his presentation with the club at a local restaurant.
Quarles pulled out of the event Tuesday morning, releasing a statement that he had been invited independently of other speakers and would reschedule his appearance to a later date “due to the controversial nature of another speaker at this event.”
Mattingly was one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the March 13, 2020, raid of the Louisville apartment in which Taylor was shot and killed.
Mattingly was shot in the leg by Kenneth Walker and fired multiple shots in the apartment as police executed a “no-knock” search warrant as part of a drug investigation.
Another officer was determined to have fired the shot that caused Taylor’s death, which touched off demonstrations internationally and attracted calls for justice.
Mattingly was not disciplined after an internal investigation by LMPD and was not charged with a crime when the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office presented information to a grand jury.
A former LMPD detective has pleaded guilty to federal charges to conspiring to falsify an affidavit to obtain the search warrant without probable cause and to conspiring to providing false information to investigators after Taylor was killed.
Since retiring from LMPD in 2021, Mattingly wrote a book that promotional materials describe as a “gritty and suspenseful true story” in which he offers his perspective on the police response that night, “debunking lie after lie about what happened.”
“Regardless of what happened that evening, for someone to have such little decency for the humanity of a person who died, for Jonathan Mattingly for the past two years to paint himself as the victim in this scenario, to not once ever show humanity to Breonna Taylor, to double down time and time again to make himself the one who was the victim that night is absolutely abhorrent, it’s disgusting,” Ashlea Shepherd Porter, another protester, said Tuesday.
A Jan. 2 Facebook post on the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, later deleted, announced the event, and said that Taylor’s death occurred “during the service of a valid search warrant on her residence.”
Mattingly’s appearance was promoted as an opportunity to “share what really happened during the raid that killed Breonna Taylor, what he saw and how the media’s narrative has been corrupted and twisted to fit into a false, woke storyline.”
As the day to the event grew closer, it attracted more attention on social media.
The Bowling Green/Warren County branch of the NAACP released a statement Tuesday saying it was “deeply troubled” by the planned event featuring Mattingly.
“This is an abhorrent and disrespectful act which shows a disturbing lack of empathy and understanding of the gravity of this situation,” the chapter said in its statement. “This is not a matter of politics, but of human life. Breonna Taylor’s death is a tragic reminder of the ongoing systemic racism and police violence that plagues our society. We demand justice for Breonna Taylor.”
The Republican group that organized the event released a statement hours before the event was cancelled at the country club.
The women’s club said it invited Mattingly to speak at its event to share his firsthand account of the raid.
“One of the objectives of our organization is to educate members regarding community issues and topic of political, social and financial concern,” the statement from the GOP women’s club said. “Sometimes these issues can be controversial and complex. In order to protect our freedoms of speech and due process, we are committed to providing peaceful forums to present information and opinions by knowledgeable parties regarding issues and events of our day ... . These events may be controversial, however we believe Sgt. Mattingly has the right to share his experience. Other individuals with firsthand experience relating to this case are welcome to request an opportunity to speak to our organization as well.”