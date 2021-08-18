More than 100 protesters gathered Wednesday along U.S. 31-W By-Pass in front of The Medical Center’s WKU Health and Sciences Complex and voiced their disagreement with the hospital’s vaccine mandate for employees.
Chants of “Rise up Kentucky!” and “My body, my choice!” rang out from the entirely maskless crowd. Many motorists drove past and honked their horns in support of the protest, but others drove past and voiced their disagreement with the protesters.
Med Center Health implemented the vaccine mandate for all employees throughout its system July 29. People in leadership positions had through Aug. 9 to receive their first dose of the vaccine, and all other staff have through Sept. 1 to get their first shot.
One protester said she organized the event through a Facebook group. The protester said her name was Sarah but declined to provide her last name.
“I wanted to come out here because I wanted to be a voice for those who feel like they are silenced by The Medical Center in general,” she said.
“I hope that The Medical Center in general realizes they have taken away our freedoms as Americans,” she continued. “There is so many people here who feel strongly (about this). Last year’s heroes should not be this year’s unemployed. Now they are going to be thrown out like trash, and that’s not OK.”
Another protester, Carla Kirkland, said she decided to participate in the protest after doing “a lot of research” and “critical thinking” of her own.
“My views may be a little more radical toward this,” Kirkland said. “There is too much of a push. I believe in choice. I’m not saying don’t do it. I’m saying choice.”
She also cited conspiracy theories about vaccines – “I think there is more than a vaccine that they are putting in there,” Kirkland said.
Med Center Health released the following statement in response to the protest.
“While Med Center Health respects everyone’s right to peacefully protest, we stand firmly behind our decision requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision is part of Med Center Health’s commitment to do all we can to protect our patients, employees and our community.
“Multiple health systems across the Commonwealth, representing 75% of the state’s hospital beds, have since announced the same requirement for their staff. More than 60 health and medical groups across the country have endorsed this position as well. The Kentucky Hospital Association, Kentucky Medical Association and Kentucky Nurses Association support requiring COVID-19 vaccination for health care employees.
“99% of our active Med Center Health physicians have voluntarily chosen to receive the vaccine and increasing numbers of our employees are choosing to be vaccinated. We encourage the community to follow the example of our health care team and get vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone previously told the Daily News that 99% “of all medical staff” had been vaccinated.
Corie Martin, Med Center Health executive director of marketing and public relations, clarified Stone’s comment and said physicians are internally referred to as “medical staff” at the hospital while the phrase “clinical staff” refers to anyone else who works with patients.
She said 99% of The Medical Center’s active physicians are vaccinated. Martin added Med Center Health is also currently “experiencing a steady growth in employee vaccinations.”
Local hospitals have reported being at or near capacity in recent days as coronavirus once again spreads across the country. Most people being treated for coronavirus in area hospitals are unvaccinated.