More than 100 people got together Saturday afternoon in Circus Square Park to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling the day before that overturned federal abortion protections.
Several speakers vowed to fight to preserve rights to access reproductive health care and shared their accounts of times in their lives when they were confronted with an unwanted pregnancy or were sexually assaulted.
The peaceful demonstration was organized by BG Freedom Walkers, and a second protest was planned Saturday night outside U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s office.
Karika Nelson of BG Freedom Walkers said the event was crucial to bring like-minded people together in support of women’s bodily autonomy.
“It’s a serious topic, especially for women, but it involves everybody,” Nelson said. “We can go back and forth on abortion, but women should have control of their own body, their own pregnancy and what they decide to do ... we want to provide a safe haven where people feel safe to express how they feel this will affect them and stand up and see what we can do to progress here in Kentucky.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling made space for so-called “trigger laws” in Kentucky and other states to take effect.
Kentucky’s trigger law, passed in 2019, outlaws nearly all abortions except ones necessary to prevent death or substantial risk of death “due to a physical condition, or serious and permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ.”
The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest, or for minors seeking an abortion, and does not apply to miscarriages.
Performing an illegal abortion is a Class D felony, though pregnant mothers who receive an abortion are not subject to criminal liability.
Several people at Saturday’s gathering held hand-drawn signs in support of abortion rights.
Renea Delong, of Bowling Green, appeared in the full-length red dress and white bonnet made famous in The Handmaid’s Tale and seen at several demonstrations in support of women’s rights.
“This is not about abortion, it’s about personal freedoms and choices and the abilities to make health care choices on your own,” Delong said. “Judging by the number of people here right now it should be pretty obvious this is an issue that every person should be concerned about. ... it’s important for every person here to take back with them that they are not alone in this fight and we’re greater in number than the opposition.”
