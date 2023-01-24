Protesters gathered on the steps of Anna’s Greek Restaurant Monday, January 23, 2023. The protesters chanted and held signs in response to one of the officers involved in the raid that resulted in the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor giving a presentation the restaurant about the events of that night at the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky meeting last week. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
The venue that last week hosted one of the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the 2020 raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death was the site of a protest Monday night.
A few dozen people gathered at the corner of State Street and 12th Avenue outside Anna's Greek Restaurant to vocalize their distaste over the business hosting the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky and retired LMPD officer Jonathan Mattingly on Jan. 17.
The club had planned originally for an event on that date at the Bowling Green Country Club to also feature GOP gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles, but Quarles and the country club pulled out.
Patrons who dined at Anna's on that night later posted on social media about being taken by surprise by Mattingly's presentation for the GOP women's club, which included video footage from the aftermath of the raid being broadcast over a sound system.
The accounts have garnered significant reaction online in the interim, and members of BG Freedom Walkers planned a demonstration for Monday.
"We are Breonna Taylor's voice here in Bowling Green," said Karika Nelson, BG Freedom Walkers founder. "What we want to do is let the Republican women's club know that we're not going to allow hate or bigotry in Bowling Green, Kentucky. If Jon Mattingly does come back to Bowling Green, we'll be wherever they're at standing to have our voice heard."
Monday's action attracted more people than a protest that had gathered last week near a turn-off to the country club.
Bowling Green city commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey were on hand Monday, offering words of encouragement and promoting a message of unity to those gathered.
"When you came out here and you spoke up, it wasn't just about being Black, white or wherever you came from, you just want to make sure there's justice for every single body," Bailey said.
Anna's Greek Restaurant is closed on Mondays.
Restaurant owner Vilson Qehaja declined comment when reached Tuesday morning.
The local Republican Women's Club has largely taken down its online presence and has not responded to requests for comment in the days since Mattingly's appearance made news.
"The customers that went through the events last Tuesday at least deserve an apology," Nelson said. "Me and my organization are past an apology, the event should have never taken place, they should have never brought Jonathan Mattingly into Bowling Green."
Nelson said she was interested in a discussion with the Republican Women's Club of south Central Kentucky.
"We understand them wanting to give Mattingly a platform, but there's a right way and wrong way to do it without being disrespectful to someone deceased and her family," Nelson said. "If they would sit down and talk with us, we could discuss our differences. I doubt that would happen, but we would be willing to sit and talk with them."
