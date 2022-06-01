Construction delays pushed the opening back a few months, but owners of Bowling Green’s newest chain restaurant aren’t dialing back their plans to take a big bite out of the city’s dining-out business.
Slim Chickens, the fast-growing Arkansas-based chain of restaurants, opened last week in partnership with local franchisee Houchens Industries a 2,800-square-foot location at 2899 Nashville Road that is called a “prototype” building design by the chain’s management.
It marks the latest step in some big expansion plans for both the fast-casual restaurant chain and Houchens.
This stand-alone Slim Chickens is the second location for the brand in Bowling Green, following the opening last year of a smaller restaurant in the Crossroads Express convenience store at 1851 Scottsville Road.
“The first one has exceeded expectations,” said Andy Baker, the Slim Chickens district manager for Houchens. “We always had a plan to build a stand-alone location. After seeing how the other one was received, we wanted to do it sooner rather than later.”
Originally planned for an opening before the end of 2021, the new Slim Chickens eatery was delayed, Baker said, by “all the challenges with labor and the supply chain.”
But that has hardly dampened Baker’s enthusiasm for this latest addition to the list of franchises owned by Bowling Green-based Houchens, an employee-owned conglomerate with annual revenue of more than $3.5 billion.
Known for the Southern flavor of the chicken tenders, sandwiches and other items it serves, Slim Chickens could soon have a third location in Bowling Green.
“We have several more locations in the works,” Baker said. “We want to open one more in Bowling Green, but we haven’t quite decided on a location yet.
“From there we’ll expand north into Owensboro, Elizabethtown and Lexington.”
That growth strategy fits perfectly with the chain itself.
Started in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark., Slim Chickens now has more than 150 locations across 29 states and the United Kingdom.
“We’ve opened a lot of restaurants,” said Sam Rothschild, the chain’s chief operating officer. “Houchens has expansion plans and would like to have a lot of restaurants. That’s an unbelievably high-quality company. We’re excited about what they’re doing.”
The partnership with Houchens led Slim Chickens to test-drive what Rothschild called a “prototype” design the company hopes to use in other cities.
“It’s the larger of two prototypes,” Rothschild said. “It has more seating and a little bit of a different feel.”
That larger footprint means the new Slim Chickens can seat as many as 120 people, Baker said.
The new restaurant, open seven days a week, employs more than 90 workers.
“We’re about double the size of the Scottsville Road store,” Baker said. “So far everybody has been very receptive.
“We’ve been able to retain employees and offer a path for growth.”
