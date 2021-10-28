On Halloween, the community is being asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters both young and old who are using blue buckets to collect candy.
First started as a social media campaign in 2018, the blue buckets are a way to signal homeowners the trick-or-treater may have autism or another disability that impairs their social interactions.
Michelle Elkins, director of the Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University, said the blue buckets can help create a more accepting and safe environment for everyone on the holiday.
“A couple of parents who have autistic kids were talking about how their children want to trick or treat, but how hard it is without being judged,” Elkins said. “Bowling Green is a very accepting community, but sometimes people just don’t know. The blue bucket is a way of letting people know without judging the kids.”
She said blue is widely recognized as the color signaling autism, but it can also be used to communicate any kind of disability.
Elkins said the buckets work with all ages, and they also help eliminate miscommunication issues happening between trick-or-treaters and homeowners.
If a family doesn’t have a blue bucket to use, they can also use anything blue (without logos or tags) to communicate non-verbally the differences their child may have.
“I tell parents there is never nothing bad about doing so,” Elkins said. “It’s a very dignified way to tell homeowners that there is a difference here, and hopefully, this story reminds people to give those blue buckets to their children who need them. This is a way to still be respectful to their own kiddos.”
She said besides blue buckets, there are number of social cues the community can notice to foster an accepting environment.
Some cues include a trick-or-treater who seems much older than others, someone who doesn’t have a mask on with the rest of their costume or an individual who could be frightened by a home’s spooky decorations.
“Look for your own cues and just be accepting. The bottom line is to be kind regardless of the circumstance,” Elkins said. “If you see a young person who isn’t following social cues like we believe they should, please be tolerant. Choose to spread kindness.”
Elkins said another possible option is for parents to wear a T-shirt or pass a note along that details something is different about their trick-or-treater.
Other tips for parents of autistic kids include practicing what trick-or-treating will look like and what to say, going out during the earlier part of the night, showing them where they will be going and allow them to see it beforehand, and allowing the child to stop when they want, even if they have only been to a few houses.
“Don’t feel bad about going early,” Elkins said. “There aren’t as many people out then, and it doesn’t cause as much of a sensory overload. Just stay with them, keep them safe and be patient with them.”
