High-density housing developments are needed to help feed the need for residences in one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties.
Pastoral farmland where residents can enjoy nature and escape the congestion and noise that come with explosive growth is desired by many Warren County residents, old and new.
Those competing forces are at the heart of the issues that the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County deals with each month, and now county residents have an opportunity to give input into how that body will make decisions about housing developments in the future.
As the latest step in the process of updating the planning commission’s Comprehensive Plan, a public forum on the housing and neighborhoods element of that plan is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the city of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services building at 701 E. Main Ave.
In a county where recent industrial announcements will bring thousands of jobs in coming years, public input on housing needs and desires is coveted by public officials.
“Local government runs on public input, so we need all we can get,” said Ben Peterson, the planning commission’s executive director.
Housing developments typically bring public comment at planning commission meetings, where the pros and cons of the county’s rapid growth are on display.
Already a hot real estate market, with records for sales volume seemingly becoming routine each month, Warren County is poised for further growth.
Fueled by such recent industrial announcements as the 450-employee Tyson Foods plant and the 2,000-worker Envision AESC battery plant, Warren County is projected by the Kentucky State Data Center to grow from around 135,000 residents today to nearly 210,000 by 2050.
As a result, housing needs are sure to ramp up.
In fact, Peterson is already seeing it.
He said that in the past two months the planning commission has held pre-application conferences for developments totaling about 3,000 housing units, with the majority being apartments.
“Recent events are rapidly changing the housing landscape,” Peterson said. “Our local market continues to experience high demand and rising prices due to our economic successes.”
As a result, Peterson said, the county needs to add 1,500 to 2,500 housing units per year to keep pace with the growth and with a trend of smaller families.
One solution is to build high-density developments like the 532-lot subdivision planned next to Chaney’s Dairy Barn along Nashville Road or a 429-lot development in the works along Rich Pond-Rockfield Road.
“Building more densely addresses some issues,” Peterson said. “But density next to existing homes is one of the most controversial topics we deal with.
“It creates a difficult balance, particularly when you’re trying to keep housing affordable.”
While still affordable when compared to major metro areas, housing in Warren County has seen its share of inflation.
In fact, the average sales price for a house hiked from $245,100 in 2020 to $270,646 last year.
Those who pay rent aren’t faring any better.
Peterson pointed out that Warren County’s median monthly rent jumped from $592 in 2009 to $822 last year.
“It’s actually closer to $900 per month now,” Peterson said. “That creates some challenges.”
Such challenges and others will be addressed at next week’s public forum, when those attending will hear facts and figures and hear from the Homebuilders Association of Southcentral Kentucky, The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky, Habitat for Humanity and Bowling Green and Warren County officials.
In addition to fielding questions from the public, the panelists will address these questions:
- What do you think is our biggest housing challenge?
- What is the biggest barrier to increasing our housing supply and affordable housing supply?
- What is something we can do to try and keep housing costs down?
– More information about this session and the process of updating the comprehensive plan can be found online at warrenpc.org/compplan update.
