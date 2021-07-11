After weeks of decline, coronavirus cases and the state’s positivity rate have started to rebound, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.
Unvaccinated Kentuckians are largely driving the increase and are prompting public health experts to plead with those who’ve gone without getting the shot. The call comes as a troubling coronavirus variant emerges across the country, a strain that’s much more adept at spreading rapidly.
“The Delta variant is two and a half times or so more effective and spreading, which means that if it gets in your community, it’s going to spread real fast,” Stack said Thursday, according to The Associated Press. “That’s why it’s growing so quickly, and it can hurt people. The single thing you can do to protect yourselves or protect all of us is to get vaccinated.”
Local public health leaders echoed that call in comments to the Daily News about the new Delta variant, which now makes up 51.7% of new COVID-19 infections in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With the Delta variant it seems to spread more easily, and it seems to have more significant symptoms associated with it,” said Dr. Melinda Joyce of Med Center Health.
As of Thursday, there were 26 known cases of the Delta variant in Kentucky, but public health experts said the real number could be much higher given that the new strain requires a new testing protocol.
So far, no cases of the Delta strain have been documented in Warren County or its immediate neighbors – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there.
Research shows that double-vaccinated individuals – such as those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – are protected against the Delta variant. The more people who remain unvaccinated, the greater the risk, public health experts said.
“COVID, regardless of the variant, remains a risk,” said Sharon Ray, a registered nurse with the Barren River District Health Department.
When variants are added into the mix, particularly ones that can spread more easily, that could lead to more cases and increased risk for hospitalization, Ray said.
Previously, older Americans and their unique vulnerability to COVID-19 were the foremost public health concern, but that concern is now shifting toward young, unvaccinated people who represent an increasing share of new infections, Ray said.
“We have a safe and effective vaccine, and everything leans toward this is now a vaccine-preventable disease,” Ray said.
Asked what may be driving vaccine hesitancy among young people, Joyce said some may assume that because they’ve already been infected with COVID-19 and recovered, they have immunity to the new Delta variant. It’s a mistake to think of that as a settled fact, Joyce said.
“The immunity that one has from having the virus, and the immunity that one has from getting the vaccine are different,” Joyce said.
She compared the immunity possessed by individuals who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to giving a man a fish when he’s starving: it works to some degree, but it doesn’t permanently solve the problem.
The immunity granted to individuals by vaccination, on the other hand, is like teaching the man to fish, Joyce said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines employ messenger RNA, or mRNA, technologies that give the immune system the genetic tool it needs to look out for itself against the virus.
Asked what the Delta variant could mean for mask use, Joyce encouraged the public to use their judgment: If you’re among vaccinated friends, it may not be needed, for example. Among a large group of strangers, however, Joyce does recommend wearing a mask, even if you’re fully vaccinated.
Those who are unvaccinated, for whatever reason, should continue social distancing and wearing a mask around others, she said.
If traveling out of state, Joyce suggested that travelers be prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer and check the local virus incidence rate where they’re visiting. Vacations that don’t involve being around large crowds – like camping or hiking trips – might be better alternatives, especially with Kentucky’s national and state parks, she said.
It’s worth noting that high vaccination rates also offer protection to individuals who cannot receive the vaccine due to health issues because of herd immunity.
The latest figures from Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard show that only 38% of Warren County’s population has been vaccinated.
“I would recommend that anyone get the vaccine. I just think that it’s a way to protect not only yourself, but your family,” Joyce said.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green continues to offer vaccination clinics on Sunday and Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Those age 60 and older should text SENIOR or call 270-796-3200. People between the ages of 12 and 59 are asked to text COVID to 270-796-4400 for an appointment, though walk-ins are available.